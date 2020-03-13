Officials for the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race announced Thursday that scheduled post-race events for Nome have been postponed in response to the novel coronavirus.
According to a statement from the race committee, decisions were made to postpone the Meet the Mushers event March 21 and the Iditarod Awards Banquet, slated for March 22.
The decisions were made after a consolation with the state’s chief medical officer and recommendations put forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization. The race itself was still going Thursday.
The Iditarod runs annually between Anchorage and Nome. This year’s race had a ceremonial start March 7 in downtown Anchorage and staged its official start Sunday in Willow. The distance for this year’s race is 975 miles, according to the Iditarod website.
Fairbanks musher Jessie Royer took over the race’s lead Thursday. She and her 14 dogs arrived in Cripple at 3:56 p.m., and left 11 minutes later.
Nenana’s Aaron Burmeister was running in second place after he and his 12 dogs got to Cripple at 5:16 p.m., and departed 13 minutes later.
Eureka’s Brent Sass was holding third place after the three-time Yukon Quest International winner was first into Cripple at 9:54 p.m. Wednesday.
The Yukon Quest runs 1,000 miles between Fairbanks and Whitehorse, Yukon, each February.
Michelle Phillips, of Tagish, Yukon was holding fourth place after arriving in Cripple at 12:50 a.m. Thursday.
Fairbanks’ Lance Mackey, a four-time Iditarod and Yukon Quest champion, resided in fifth place after bringing his 13 dogs into Cripple at 12:58 a.m. Thursday.
Cripple is 425 miles into the race. The next checkpoint is Ruby, which is 70 miles from Cripple.
Fifty-five of the 57 mushers who started the race were still running as of 7:35 p.m. Thursday.
