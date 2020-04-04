The Interior Community Health Center is using emergency funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to help change how it offers services amid the COVID-19 epidemic.
The center received notice of the award last week, according to Cheryl Kilgore, CEO of Interior Community Health Center. The funding amounts to $55,527, which was granted as part of legislation passed in March aimed at preventing the spread of COVID-19.
There are a couple of ways the organization is using the money, according to Kilgore.
“We’re using part of it to convert from predominantly a face-to-face visit approach to a telehealth approach,” she said. Telehealth is the use of the internet and telephone to communicate with patients.
The second item they’d like to use the funding for is rapid testing for COVID-19, according to Kilgore. There are some tests that the health center is able to, and anyone who comes in sick is tested for flu, for strep throat and has the nasal swab done to test for COVID-19. The swab is sent to either a state lab or a private commercial lab, which can take a few days.
“So I think having a rapid test in the community would help greatly,” Kilgore said, “although it’s my understanding from our medical staff that they’re going to manage. Whether they have flu, whether they have COVID-19, the management is pretty similar.”
As long as patients don’t have respiratory distress requiring hospitalization, according to Kilgore, the center wants to keep people home and away from others. They monitor the people sent home, touching base with them daily to see how they’re doing.
Their efforts to keep people who don’t need immediate attention home has resulted in fewer visits.
The center normally sees around 5,000 people, with around 20,000 visits per year at both of its sites and across all programs, according to Kilgore, but with the health directive to keep people safe, the cessation of elective procedures and asking healthy people to stay home, they are seeing about one-third of what they usually see, going from 360 visits per week to 130.
Two populations are being seen at the clinic at present, according to Kilgore: those with upper respiratory issues, such as cough and shortness of breath, who need to see a primary care provider, and those who are not coming in for preventative care but have another issue such as blood pressure that’s too high or diabetes not being under control.
“Right now we’re having people wait in their cars,” Kilgore said.
Patients call the clinic when they arrive and a nurse comes out, fits them with a mask, and escorts them inside. The building is divided by the two populations, so patients are taken to whichever area applies to them.
“Again, this is to prevent and contain, because we know that some people don’t have any signs or symptoms when they’re sick and can transmit,” Kilgore said.
She said they are appreciative of the federal effort to help them take better care of people and that the funding helps tremendously.
“I think right now what I’d just like to say is let’s follow the community, state and national directive and let’s stay home as much as possible,” she said.
