Concerns about the novel coronavirus led the North American Hockey League, whose 26 teams include the Fairbanks Ice Dogs, to pause its season Thursday until further notice.
Mark Frankenfeld, commissioner of the Tier II junior A league, said in a statement, “This is an unprecedented time and situation. First and foremost, we want to be sure we are doing what is best for the hockey community: players, teams fans and officials. In the past 24 hours, it became clear that we needed to follow a path that was consistent with what has transpired in the hockey work, particularly with our partners at USA Hockey, the NCAA, the NHL and USHL.”
The USHL (United States Hockey League) is a 16-team Tier I junior A league and USA Hockey is the governing body of organized ice hockey in the nation.
Among the NAHL series canceled was the Ice Dogs matchup against Amarillo (Texas) Bulls. The Ice Dogs, the first-place team in the Midwest Division, and the Bulls, the second-place team in the South Division, were scheduled to play at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.
The series also was Military Appreciation Weekend for the Ice Dogs.
Fairbanks Ice Dogs general manager Rob Proffitt had a team meeting early Thursday regarding the NAHL’s decision.
“For me and, organizationally ... obviously your No. 1 factor is for the safety of your players, fans, volunteers, etc., to make it happen,’’ Proffitt said.
He added, “The compassion side, I understand it all from a global perspective; but it’s disappointing,”
At the time, the NAHL made its decision, there were no confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Alaska. That changed later Thursday with the state’s first confirmed case, a man in Anchorage.
The man, according to Alaska Chief Medical Officer Anne Zink, was an adult male foreign national who was otherwise healthy and traveling the state by air travel and followed “proper protocols” in reporting his symptoms and self-isolating.
Nineteen of the Ice Dogs’ 23 players are from outside of Fairbanks but Proffitt they will remain in the Golden Heart City during the NAHL’s pause.
Proffitt also wont’ know when the team will be able to practice again until after an meeting by the NAHL Board of Governors early next week.
“We’re on pause right now until we have another board meeting early next week to understand what the rules of the road will be moving forward,’’ he said.
In the NAHL standings, the Ice Dogs are 38-11-1-2 for 79 points and the Bulls are 39-10-2-3 for 83 points.
The Amarillo team, said Proffitt, was scheduled to fly out of Fairbanks today.
