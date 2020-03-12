Concerns about the novel coronavirus led the North American Hockey League, whose 26 Tier II junior A teams include the Fairbanks Ice Dogs, to pause its season Thursday until further notice.
NAHL Commissioner Mark Frankenfeld said in a statement, "This is an unprecedented time and situation. First and foremost, we want to be sure we are doing what is best for the hockey community: players, teams fans and officials. In the past 24 hours, it became clear that we needed to follow a path that was consistent with what has transpired in the hockey work, particularly with our partners at USA Hockey, the NCAA, the NHL and USHL."
Among the NAHL series canceled was the Ice Dogs matchup against Amarillo (Texas) Bulls. The Ice Dogs, the first-place team in the Midwest Division, and the Bulls, the second-place team in the South Division, were scheduled to play at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Big Dipper Ice Arena.
The series also was Military Appreciation Weekend for the Ice Dogs.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
Contact News-Miner sports editor Danny Martin at 459-7586. Follow him on Twitter:@newsminersports.