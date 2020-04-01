Hoarding or inflating the price of critical health and medical supplies needed to fight the COVID-19 pandemic has been declared a federal crime.
Section 102 of the Defense Production Act prohibits hoarding of designated items such as ventilators, filtering respirators, medical gowns, certain drugs, and sanitizing and disinfecting products. President Donald Trump signed an executive order March 23 authorizing the Secretary of Health and Human Services to protect these and other scare medical items.
According to a news release issued Monday afternoon by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Anchorage, the order authorizes the creation of the COVID-19 Hoarding and Price Gouging Task Force, and directs U.S. Attorney’s Offices in each state to appoint an experienced attorney to serve on the task force.
“The Department of Justice, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Alaska, will not tolerate those who try to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to defraud the people of our state,” U.S. Attorney Schroder said in the release. “The pandemic continues to cause anxiety and uncertainty across the country. At a time when our country needs to join together, it is repugnant that fraudsters will try to take advantage of our communities. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, along with our law enforcement partners in Alaska and beyond, will root out these schemes and bring the criminals to justice.”
Attorney General William P. Barr issued a memorandum to all U.S. Attorneys on March 24 stating that the DOJ “is beginning to receive reports of individuals using the crisis to hoard vital medical items and then make inappropriate, windfall profits at the expense of public safety and the health and welfare of our fellow citizens.”
All Alaskans are urged to report any COVID-19 related hoarding or fraud activities. Those who think they might have been a victim of a scam or attempted fraud related to the pandemic is asked to contact the Alaska Health Care Fraud Task Force at tips.fbi.gov or by calling the FBI Anchorage Field Office at (907) 276-4441.
The National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline can be contacted at (866) 720-5721 or via email at disaster@leo.gov.
Cyber scam complaints can be submitted at http://www.ic3.gov/default.aspx.
