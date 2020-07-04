Hikers are being warned to avoid the Mastodon Trail in the Chena River State Recreation Area due to the presence of numerous bears feeding on a dead moose.
Alaska State Parks posted a warning on its Facebook page Thursday that bears have been feeding on the site, at mile 2.25 of the trail, for at least 10 days and that bear activity is continuing.
“Please make alternate plans and always be prepared while hiking in bear country,” the post reads.
The Mastodon Trail is the newest trail in the recreation area. Work on the 13.5-mile trail, which provides access to the Nugget Creek public use cabin, was finished in October.
The trail, which is for non-motorized use, is located at mile 38.6 Chena Hot Springs Road.