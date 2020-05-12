Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy last week outlined the second part of his plan to begin reopening the state, citing relatively low numbers of COVID-19 cases compared to other states.
The second phase increases capacity allowances at restaurants, retail businesses and social gatherings while allowing the initial opening of bars, theaters, bingo halls, libraries, museums and swimming pools.
Restaurants
Restaurants were allowed to open for dine-in services at the end of April at 25% capacity. Now that capacity is able to be increased to 50% capacity. Tables must be spaced 6 feet apart still, and dining at one table is limited to family members living in the same household. During phase one, restaurants required reservations ahead of time. As part of phase two, walk-ins are now available, but restaurants must keep a log with enough information to contact a customer — a name and phone number should there be a need for COVID-19 case contact tracing.
For outdoor dining, no more than 20 tables are allowed and tables must be spaced 10 feet apart.
Retail
Retail businesses are allowed to operate at 50% customer occupancy. Customers are encouraged to remain 6 feet apart from other nonhousehold members.
Cloth face coverings should be worn by customers and workers. Shopping parties should be limited to as few household members as possible — if one individual is able to enter the store to complete the shopping, the rest of the family should stay home or in the car if possible.
An employer must provide hand-washing capabilities or hand sanitizer, and employees must use these hygiene stations regularly. Doorknobs, work stations and bathrooms should be sanitized hourly.
Personal care services
Hair salons, nail salons, tattoo parlors and other personal care businesses are still required to take reservations only. Occupancy is generally limited to one customer per worker and capped at 50% building occupancy. Cloth face coverings must be worn by employees and should be worn by customers.
Salons may not provide a beverage service, and waiting rooms are not allowed. Work stations must be 6 feet apart if in the same room. Customers must be screened for symptoms by phone prior to an appointment.
Businesses that aren’t public-facing
All employees are strongly encouraged to wear cloth face coverings. Desks, cubicles and work spaces must be 6 feet apart. Employers are encouraged to maximize remote work abilities for at-risk employees. All workers must participate in frequent hand washing. Desks, doorknobs, bathrooms and other frequently touched surfaces should be sanitized daily.
Public-facing businesses
These nonessential businesses are encouraged to take reservations but walk-ins are permitted if a customer log is kept. These businesses are limited to 50% building capacity. All employees and customers are strongly encouraged to wear cloth face coverings.
Groups are limited to household members only and group size should be limited. Non household members should be spaced 6 feet apart.
Employees must participate in frequent hand washing. Regularly touched surfaces should be sanitized hourly.
Social, religious or other gatherings
Social and religious gatherings of up to 50 people are allowed. Individuals should be spaced 6 feet apart if possible. The wearing of cloth face coverings is strongly encouraged. If there are activities like singing or other voice projection, individuals should be spaced 10 feet apart.
Gyms, fitness, other recreational facilities
Gyms, fitness and other recreational centers are allowed to open to 25% capacity for indoor activities. Outdoor activities are limited to 50 people. Reservations are encouraged, but walk-ins are allowed if a visitor log is kept.
Nonhousehold members should be spaced 10 feet apart.
Cloth face coverings should be worn by all employees.
Bathrooms must be sanitized hourly. Locker rooms may be open, but a detailed virus mitigation plan must be developed and provided to the state.
Saunas, steam rooms, hot tubs and other ancillary rooms must remain closed.
Bars, theaters, bowling alleys, bingo halls, libraries
These businesses are allowed to operate at 25% capacity. Customers should wear cloth face coverings whenever possible and non-household members should stay 6 feet apart at all times.
State Health Commissioner Adam Crum clarifies that the 25% limit refers to building capacity. So for bars with outdoor drinking areas, the businesses are still limited to only the number of customers that meet or are under 25% capacity of the building.
Tables must be spaced at least 10 feet apart.
Customer groups should be limited to household members only.
No more than 20 outdoor tables are allowed.
Walk-ins are allowed as long as a customer log is kept.
Frequently touched surfaces should be sanitized hourly.
Swimming pools
Swimming pools are allowed to operate at 50% capacity. Each participant must be screened for symptoms related to COVID-19 before entering the pool or the locker room. All individuals should wear cloth face coverings except when in the water. All non-household individuals should remain six feet apart.
All businesses are encouraged to participate in cashless and receiptless transactions.
Phase two began statewide Friday. The municipality of Anchorage followed suit Monday.
A full list of all regulations can be found at www.covid19.alaska.gov/reopen.
