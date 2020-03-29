Ruthy Hebard gained her second women’s college basketball All-America honor in less than a week.
On Monday, the University of Oregon senior fand former West Valley High School standout was named to the first team of the United States Basketball Writers Association All-America Team.
The USBWA honor follows the 6-foot-4 forward’s first-team recognition on the Associated Press All-America Team, which was announced March 19.
She was among three Ducks on the USBWA All-America Team. Senior guard Sabrina Ionescu also was among five players on the first team and junior forward Satou Sabally was a second-team selection.
Ionescu was named the USBWA Women’s National Player of the Year on Wednesday and was selected as the AP National Player of the Year on Monday.
Hebard, received AP Honorable Mention All-America during her first three seasons with the Ducks.
This past season, she led NCAA Division I with a career-best 68.5 field-goal percentage. She finished her career as the Pac-12’s and Oregon’s all-time leader in field-goal percentage at 65.1.
Hebard averaged 17.3 points per game and led the Pac-12 with a career-best 9.6 rebounds per contest. She racked up a career-high 16 double-doubles while leading the Ducks with 14 games of 20 or more points and three games of 30 or more points.
Her double-double efforts include a season-high 31 points with 13 rebounds in an 89-63 win over Texas Southern on Nov. 16 in the Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon.
On. Nov. 28, she dropped in 30 points and corralled 18 rebounds, matching her single-game career high, during an 89-72 win over Oklahoma State in the Paradise Jam tournament in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands.
Hebard compiled 30 points and 17 rebounds Feb. 17 in an 80-66 conference win at UCLA.
She gained a berth on the Pac-12 all-tournament team March 8 after scoring a game-high 24 points on 9-for-11 shooting in an 89-56 win over Stanford in the conference tournament final at the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas.
Hebard, before her stellar career with Oregon, was a three-time Alaska Gatorade Girls High School Basketball Player of the Year and a recipient twice of the Alaska Association of Alaska Basketball Coaches Class 4A State Girls Player of the Year honor.
• Loyola Marymount University and men’s basketball head coach Mike Dunlap, a Lathrop graduate, agreed to part ways, according to an LMU news release on March 8.
Dunlap, 1980 Loyola Marymount graduate, compiled an 81-108 record in six seasons at his alma mater, which is located in Los Angeles and is a member of the NCAA Division I West Coast Conference.
Stan Johnson, a former associate head coach for Marquette University in Milwaukee, was announced March 20 as LMU’s new head coach.
Dunlap’s accomplishments with the Lions include capturing the title in the 2018 Jamaica Classic in Montego Bay, Jamaica, and reaching the semifinals of the 2019 College Basketball Invitational in Tampa, Florida.
The Lions also ended the 2018-19 season at 22-12 overall and 12-4 WCC.
Loyola Marymount finished this past season at 11-21 and 4-12, respectively.
Since 1980-81, Dunlap has been a head coach or assistant coach at the collegiate and professional levels.
He was the first Alaskan to coach in the NBA, working as the head coach of the Charlotte Bobcats in 2012-13 and an assistant coach for the Denver Nuggets from 2006-08.
Dunlap’s assistant-coaching stints include NCAA Division I programs Iowa, Southern California, Arizona, Oregon and St. John’s.
His collegiate coaching career record is , and it includes NCAA Division II national titles in 2000 and 2002 with Metropolitan State in Denver.
Before his nine-season stint at Metro State, Dunlap was the head coach of the Adelaide 36ers in Australia’s National Basketball League from 1994-97.
Dunlap’s first collegiate head coach role was at California Lutheran, of Thousand Oaks, California, from 1989-94. One of his players was Matt Wilken, who is currently the Lathrop High School boys basketball head coach.
In 20 seasons as a collegiate head coach, Dunlap has compiled a 376-181 career record.
• North Pole graduate Kailey Fowlkes and Eielson graduate Jolie Lucas were part of women’s wrestling teams which posted timpressive finishes in postseason tournaments.
Fowlkes is a 116-pound redshirt freshman for Southern Oregon University, which placed second in the Cascade Conference Championships on Feb. 29 in Ashland, Oregon.
Jolie was a 101-pound freshman this season for McKendree University, of Lebanon, Illinois.
On March 7 in Adrian, Michigan, McKendree captured the team title in the inaugural Cliff Keen National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championship.
Sydnee Kimber, a sophomore from Mount Edgecumbe in Sitka, won the 191-pound final for McKendree, which also includes McKenzie Cook, a 145-pound freshman from Homer.
• Junior forward Jeremiah Bailey, a Monroe Catholic graduate, averaged 3.0 rebounds and 2.9 points in 33 games this season for Pacific, of the West Coast Conference. He also contributed 11 assists, 10 steals and six blocks for the Tigers, of Stockton, California.
