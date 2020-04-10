Healy is on the list of 27 Alaska communities to receive rapid testing kits for the coronavirus, according to the Department of Health and Social Services.
The state coordinated with the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium to determine which communities needed tests, prioritizing areas that were off the road system or on the road system but 100 miles from the nearest testing facility. The state also took into consideration areas that see an increase in seasonal workers coming into the community from other areas.
This is the time of year that thousands of seasonal workers begin trickling back into the Denali Borough for the summer season. This year, though, there has a been a surge of local concern about that seasonal population and whether those newcomers could endanger the community by introducing the virus.
No positive cases of coronavirus have yet been confirmed in the Denali Borough.
Denali Borough Mayor Clay Walker said he has fielded that same question many times already. His response? “Follow the state mandates.”
Employers should be quarantining their newly arriving employees for 14 days.
“We don’t have any reason to believe they won’t,” he said. “Some are making plans to bring employees up in small waves, then house them for 14 days. It’s going to be hard, but we’ll get through it.”
Walker was thrilled to learn that Healy will receive the rapid test kits.
“We know that testing is the way we will be able to move forward,” he said. “We need it.”
Chris Noel, the borough’s emergency planning and projects coordinator, agreed with the mayor that employers should follow the mandate and quarantine employees new to the area.
According to the governor’s mandate, Noel said, if that’s not possible, the employer is required to submit a plan to the state on how it will protect employees and the public.
“A large percentage of folks who get this are asymptomatic,” Noel said. “We have to assume the virus is already present in our community and it is spreading. That’s why the state has instituted such impactful mandates. We need to get people tested to be able to isolate those cases.”
An implementation plan is not in place yet, but testing will likely require a referral from a health care professional. Noel is planning to meet with health care providers throughout the borough next week to discuss this issue.
“We fully support widespread testing here,” Noel said. “We’re trying to work with local health care partners to do what we can to support them.”
The state recently received 50 rapid testing machines and is distributing 44 of those to 27 communities across the state. The remaining six will be ready to send to communities in need.
The tests can provide a result within five to 10 minutes.
The other communities on the list to receive the test include: Juneau, Cordova, Ketchikan, Kodiak, Petersburg, Dillingham, Valdez, Homer, Seward, Soldotna, Bethel, Naknek, Skagway, Unalaska, Deadhorse, Gakona, Glennallen, Delta Junction, Kenai, Talkeetna, Wasilla and Palmer. Some of these communities are listed twice on the list.
