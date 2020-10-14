One elderly resident of the Fairbanks Pioneers Home is hospitalized with a case of COVID-19, according to the state health department.
In the last week, 20 more residents of the assisted living facility and five more staff members have tested positive. This is in addition to the 28 confirmed cases of COVID-19 confirmed at the facility between Sept. 21 and Oct. 6 among nine residents and 19 staff.
No deaths have occurred but cases are increasing. A state report identifies that 25 residents and 10 staff members are considered active cases.
“An isolation unit has been set up at the home so all positive residents can be cared for in one area by staff who have recovered and were cleared to return to work. Aggressive testing of residents and staff will continue,” a state press release reports.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough continues to have the second highest average daily COVID-19 case rate over the last seven days, according to the state health department.
Health officials reported 28 new cases among borough residents — 23 from Fairbanks, four from North Pole and one from elsewhere in the borough.
The region’s seven-day average daily case rate sits at 35.31 per 100,000 population, according to state data. This keeps the Fairbanks borough well within the margins to warrant its high alert risk categorization. The level is reached if a region has more than 10 average daily cases were 100,000 over a seven day period.
Other regions also in the high alert category include the following:
• Northwest Region: 36.97 cases per 100,000.
• Anchorage Municipality: 28.95 cases per 100,000 population.
• The Yukon Kuskokwim-Delta Region: 23.08 cases per 100,000.
The 28 new Fairbanks area cases were among 157 total cases reported by the state Tuesday, 153 of which were state residents and four who are nonresidents.
Anchorage residents accounted for 66 of the new cases. The rest were spread throughout the state.
These new numbers brought the state’s resident case total past 10,000 since the pandemic first reached Alaska in mid-March.
There are currently 44 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide along with another 15 patients who are under investigation and await test results. Eight of these patients are currently on ventilators, according to the state.
Twenty-nine of Tuesday’s cases involved Alaskans under the age of 19. Another 51 involve Alaskans between the ages of 20-39. Among the other cases, 14 are aged 40-49; 22 are aged 50-59; 18 are aged 60-69; eight are aged 70-79 and 11 are aged 80 or older.
No new deaths have been reported as of Tuesday. Alaska’s total COVID-19 death toll is 60, keeping the state among the lowest death tolls in the nation.
