Thursday brought the Fairbanks North Star Borough into its fifth day without any new confirmed cases of COVID-19, a streak largely attributed by health care officials to aggressive testing and fast response to confirmed cases.
“As of today, we have truly flattened the curve in Fairbanks,” said Dr. Angelique Ramirez, quality medical director for Foundation Health Partners, said in a video statement shared with reporters Friday afternoon. “Flattening the curve did not happen by accident. Suppressing the spread of COVID-19 within Fairbanks was the result of hard work.”
The borough’s numbers hold steady at 79 cumulative cases confirmed, more than half of which have recovered.
The state reported nine new cases of COVID-19, seven of which are Anchorage residents, one of which is a Juneau resident and one of which is a Kenai resident. Friday’s report also included one additional death.
With numbers still gradually rising but not to the drastic extent expected, Gov. Mike Dunleavy told reporters this week he hopes to gradually begin opening up certain sectors of the economy like retail. The governor added, however, that physical distancing and heightened personal hygiene will likely be parts of everyday life for months to come.
“We’re going to be washing our hands a lot more than we ever did,” Dunleavy said in a media briefing Thursday evening.
Ramirez shared similar advice with reporters in her statement Friday.
“It’s tempting to think now that [Fairbanks has] flattened the curve, now we can get back to normal,” Ramirez said. “The reality is that we are in the midst of a global pandemic and have a new normal ahead of us. We still have no immunity, no vaccine and no disease specific treatment.”
Dunleavy added Friday afternoon that assisted living facilities and nursing homes will remain closed to visitors for an extended period of time.
President Donald Trump told reporters last week he hopes to have significant portions of the U.S. economy open by May 1. Alaska will be charting its own course, however, Dunleavy said.
“We’re going to be looking at getting things open, while at the same time taking into consideration the health of Alaskans,” Dunleavy said.
