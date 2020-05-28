As Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s administration continues to move forward with reopening the state, a number of complications may stand in the way of a smooth transition. Medical personnel and Department of Corrections officials raised concerns during a joint meeting of the House State Affairs and Health committees on Wednesday over steps they think should be taken to protect the public and inmates.
Dr. Andy Elsberg, an emergency physician with Providence Hospital in Anchorage, called for a stricter set of guidelines at the state level to help mitigate virus spread as businesses open.
With no proven medications to treat the coronavirus, medical experts have identified that prevention is the only reasonable option to keep the disease from tearing through a population.
Elsberg dispelled notions of herd immunity that have been touted by protesters seeking a faster reopening, explaining that the only hope for large-scale immunity will be a vaccine.
“Getting to 80% exposure to this virus by letting the virus move through our population would leave thousands of Alaskans dead, it would overwhelm our medical system, it would put providers at risk of PPE shortages, and the patients that we did have would get suboptimal care,” Elsberg said.
Elsberg said the early actions of state government “saved our state from a serious outbreak” but noted that more needs to be done policy-wise.
“While many businesses and individuals are acting responsibly, many are not,” Elsberg said. “And it’s the domain of the state government to have policies that create a safe place to work and live.”
National retail corporation Costco and Seattle-based air carrier Alaska Airlines have both made facial coverings mandatory for all workers and customers.
Elsberg says this should be standard everywhere.
“It’s not a political issue, it’s common sense,” he said, adding that the state is “used to enforcing common sense.” “A driver is responsible for the passengers having a seat belt. Businesses should be required to have patrons and employees mask anytime social distancing isn’t possible.”
Businesses across the state were required, under previous state health mandates, to implement universal masking policies for all employees. However, this requirement was not included in the Phase 3 and 4 reopening guidelines issued in recent weeks.
One specific area of concern Elsberg pointed to was the influx of seasonal workers entering the state as part of the commercial fishing industry. That concern has been raised by members of the 21 communities in the Bristol Bay region — an area with an approximate population of around 6,700 during most of the year but which opened 12,000 jobs in 2013, according to the Institute of Social and Economic Research at the University of Alaska Anchorage.
A total of 14 nonresidents have tested positive for COVID-19 in Alaska, most of whom are seafood industry workers.
Another potential source of hotspots lies with the state’s prison system.
The Anchorage Correctional Complex reported its first case of COVID-19 in an inmate last week. And an inmate tested positive at the Goose Creek Correctional Center in the Mat-Su region.
“The DOC still does not know how a Goose Creek Correctional Center inmate or an Anchorage Correctional Complex inmate, who were incarcerated for a considerable amount of time, tested positive for COVID-19,” said Randy McClellan, president of Alaska Correctional Officers Association. “I would attest that’s due to lack of testing.”
Three correctional centers have reported confirmed cases, the third being Lemon Creek Creek Correctional Facility in Juneau where 11 prison workers have tested positive since April, leading the facility to conduct multiple rounds of testing to insure inmates minimize potential exposure.
The policy choice to blanket test the entire facility is one that should be mirrored throughout the state, McClellan said.
This includes the ability for every employee of the Department of Corrections and every inmate to be tested. If not mandatory, it should still be an option, McClellan added.
Additionally, every new inmate should be tested prior to entering a correctional facility and should be quarantined for two weeks before joining the rest of the prison population, he explained. He said he also feels strongly that N-95 respirator masks should be more readily available for corrections workers.
The state of Alaska designated $3.6 million in federal funding to support law enforcement and corrections during the pandemic, funds which McClellan said should be put toward providing additional PPE for law enforcement and correctional facilities and conduct widespread testing within the facilities.
“We can only deal with the virus effectively if we know the extent of the spread of the virus within our facilities,” McClellan said. “We understand the state does not desire to see an increase in diagnosed cases but now is not the time to put politics before lives.”
