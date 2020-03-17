The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services is recommending that all child care facilities remain open if it is possible to safely do so. This is in an effort to maintain child care for workers who may be unable to telecommute or work from home during the evolving COVID-19 situation in the state.
"We do not want children to be cared for by elders, because people aged greater than 60 years are at increased risk for severe COVID-19 illness," a news release from the department reads. "Employers are encouraged to talk to their workforce. We also know that children, while they may carry the disease, get sick from COVID-19 much less frequently than adults."
The department release outlined a number of steps child care facilities should follow to maintain optimum cleanliness.
• Take measures to screen children for respiratory infection and do not allow any ill child into the day care facility:
• No child who has been outside of Alaska in the last 14 days should be allowed in a child care center.
• No one who has a fever or respiratory symptoms should be allowed to work in a child care center.
• Keep numbers below 10 for group settings.
• Cohort kids, keeping the same group of kids together.
• Adhere to social distancing (at least 6 feet) to limit mixing.
• Spend time in well-ventilated spaces as much as possible.
• Practice frequent and rigorous environmental cleaning.
• No one over the age of 60 or with underlying medical conditions should be working in child care centers.
• Families should consider alternative child care opportunities if possible.