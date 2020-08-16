Interior Alaska will see primary races for five of the region’s seven House and Senate seats up for election this fall.
Candidates from across the Interior will vie against same-party opponents in Tuesday’s election, with the winners moving on to the Nov. 3 general election.
Some of the legislative contests on the November ballot will also include candidates who, because of their lack of party affiliation, are not featured on primary election ballots. Those candidates go directly to the November ballot.
Senate District B
Senate District B, which stretches over much of North Pole, the Goldstream Valley, the College Area, Farmers Loop and areas of Ester, will see a Republican primary with conservative newcomer Robert Myers challenging longtime Republican Sen. John Coghill, who also served in the House.
There is no Democratic candidate for Senate Seat B. But, whoever wins the Republican primary will face two unaffiliated opponents in November: Evan Eads and current North Star Borough Assembly member Marna Sanford.
As unaffiliated candidates, neither will appear on the Aug. 18 primary ballot, but both have been certified by the Division of Elections to appear on the November ballot.
House District 1
House District 1, covering central and downtown Fairbanks, will see a primary race between Democratic candidates Bennie Colbert, president of the Fairbanks NAACP, and Christopher Quist, current Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly member.
Whoever wins the Democratic primary will face first-term Republican Rep. Bart LeBon, who won his seat over Democratic candidate Kathryn Dodge in 2018 by a single vote after months of litigation. Before that, District 1 was held by now-Sen. Scott Kawasaki, a Democrat.
The victor of the Democratic primary for District 1 will only face LeBon in November. No unaffiliated candidate has filed for this race. LeBon is running unopposed in the Republican primary.
House District 2
House District 2, which covers Fort Wainwright Army Post and some areas of North Pole, will see a Republican primary between five-term Republican incumbent Rep. Steve Thompson and newcomer Dave Selle.
Whoever wins the Republican primary will face Democratic candidate Jeremiah Youmans, who is running unopposed in the Democratic primary, and potentially unaffiliated candidate Matthew Wasdyke. As of Sunday, Aug. 16, Wasdyke’s certification as an unaffiliated candidate was still listed as “pending” with the Division of Elections.
House District 5
House District 5, covering the west side of Fairbanks, the University of Alaska Fairbanks campus, areas in Fairbanks’ industrial region and much of Chena Ridge, has newcomer Taryn Hughes challenging Rep. Adam Wool in the Democratic primary.
In a recent political forum hosted by the Fairbanks Chamber of Commerce, Wool cited his previous experience in the Capitol as a reason to reelect him, while Hughes countered with the need for new blood and a fresh perspective in the House.
Whoever wins the Democratic primary will face Republican candidate Kevin McKinley, who lost to Wool in the 2018 general election.
No unaffiliated candidates are running in District 5.
House District 6
The race for House District 6, now held by Healy Republican Rep. Dave Talerico, is by all accounts the most crowded race for the Interior. Talerico announced his retirement earlier this year.
Mike Cronk of Tok, Julie Morris of Anderson and Ryan Smith of Fairbanks are competing to be the Republican who will face Nenana Democratic candidate Julia Hnilicka, who is unopposed in the Democratic primary.
Two unaffiliated candidates will also appear on the November ballot for District 6. Hnilicka and the Republican primary winner will face Elijah Verhagen of Nenana and Vernon Carlson of Cantwell. Both have been certified by the Division of Elections.
House District 6 is the largest House district in the Interior and stretches from Fox to Two Rivers on Chena Hot Springs Road to Moose Creek and Eielson Air Force Base to Healy.
Other districts
There are no primary races for House District 3 and House District 4.
For House District 3, appointed Republican incumbent Rep. Mike Prax is also unopposed for the November general election. Prax replaced North Pole Republican Rep. Tammie Wilson part way through her term when she resigned to take a position with the Office of Children’s Services.
In House District 4, Democratic Rep. Grier Hopkins and Republican newcomer Keith Kurber will face off in November.
There are no unaffiliated candidates in either District 3 or District 4.
Where, when & how
This year’s primary election is Tuesday, Aug. 18. Polls are open on election day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Early voting has begun and will be available every day at the Fairbanks Regional Division of Elections Office through Aug. 18.
The Division of Elections office is located at 675 7th Ave., Suite A2 and will be open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Voters who already know their district and precinct number can find a list of election day polling places by visiting www.bit.ly/31uf2nx.
Those who do not know their district or precinct can find that information online at www.myvoterinformation.alaska.gov/.
EDITOR'S NOTE
The Fairbanks Daily News-Miner sent a list of questions to candidates for U.S. Senate, U.S. House and Interior seats in the Alaska Legislature. Questions were sent only to candidates appearing on the Aug. 18 statewide primary election ballot.
There are two unaffiliated candidates running in the Democratic primary. They are included here. Several other candidates are running as unaffiliated candidates and are not involved in the primary election. They will go directly to the November general election ballot if they meet Alaska Division of Elections requirements. These candidates will be featured in coverage in advance of the November election.
Candidates were allowed up to 100 words to respond to the first survey question and up 70 words to respond to each subsequent question.
The following candidates did not respond to the survey: for U.S. Senate, Democratic candidates Chris Cumings and Edgar Blatchford and Alaskan Independence Party candidate John Wayne Howe; for U.S. House, Republican candidate John Nelson and Democrat Ray Tugatuk.