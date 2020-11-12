UPDATED 4:45 p.m.: The coronavirus in Alaska is straining the health care system, and Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued an emergency message on Thursday asking Alaskans to take immediate action to slow the spread of the virus by staying home.
He is sending state workers home to telework and is asking businesses to send workers home and to direct customers to curbside service.
“I’m asking you to reach deep for the next three weeks,” Dunleavy said in a video, speaking to all Alaskans. “If we can buy time for our critical workers — if we can keep our systems operational — we can avoid being forced to take further action. But if we cannot reduce the spread of this virus, we reduce our future options for how to proceed.
“No matter what you believe about the virus, the facts are the facts,” he said. “Hospitalizations and sick health care workers are reaching untenable levels. We must act together now while we still have choices.”
In response, the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District is moving to fully remote learning starting Monday. That means more than 1,000 high-needs students receiving supervised online learning at schools are moving back to remote learning.
“Students will not have access to school buildings,” said a message from Superintendent Karen Gaborik to district families after Dunleavy’s announcement.
The status of high school athletics events, which have carried on with COVID-19 mitigation, is unclear. District spokeswoman Yumi McCulloch said discussions about that are underway.
The district will continue to provide free meals to students from schools’ front doors, according to the message from Gaborik.
The city of Fairbanks is already limiting access to City Hall but is reviewing whether to take more action without interrupting services, according to Teal Soden, city communications director.
“All city departments have measures in place to protect employees, such as masking, social distancing, and sanitation requirements, but we will be taking a closer look at our employees’ work situation to see if there is any more that we can do, such as having even more employees work from home,” reads a statement provided by Soden.
The University of Alaska Fairbanks has had low COVID-19 case numbers and will continue with its current mitigation strategies with no operational changes, Chancellor Dan White told reporters during a news conference on Zoom. Only one student is in isolation on campus due to the virus, he said. The majority of credit hours are being conducted online, he said, though about half of classes have some kind of in-person component.
“The required mask wearing and the required social distancing on campus is effectively controlling the spread,” White said.
No operational changes are planned at the Fairbanks North Star Borough, according to a text message from the public information officer.
The governor said in his message that Alaskans need to mask up and avoid people outside of their household.
“The rapid spread of COVID-19 cases across Alaska, especially among health care workers and other essential first responders, is placing the state’s emergency response and health care systems at urgent risk,” read a follow-up statement from the governor’s office.
COVID-19 infections among front-line workers, including health care workers, first responders, and service members and their support crews, is escalating, and the governor said it’s an imminent threat to the safety of Alaskans.
A text alert went out statewide Thursday morning with Dunleavy urging people to take steps to protect their health and the health of others.
Smartphone users were alerted to the governor’s announcement at 10 a.m. via the Wireless Emergency Alert System, which is commonly used to send tsunami warnings, Amber Alerts, and other messages that require immediate action.
Adult Intensive Care Unit capacity in Alaska is about two-thirds full, according to the state coronavirus data hub.
The state logged another 478 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday morning. The online data hub showed 41 of the new cases are in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
Alaska is averaging more than 100 new cases daily per 100,000 people — that’s a 14-day average — and the governor said distance remains the primary tool in slowing spread of the virus.
