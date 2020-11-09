A new 30-day disaster declaration goes into effect Nov. 16 as COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations continue to rise in Alaska.
The latest case count by the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services showed 465 new cases.
Monday, 109 people diagnosed with COVID-19 are hospitalized, with another 16 under investigation for the virus also hospitalized. Nine virus patients in Alaska were on ventilators as of Monday.
“The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 10.8%,” Monday’s case count summary stated.
The number of Interior Alaska residents in the hospital with COVID-19 was listed on Monday as five — up from zero hospital patients last Monday.
“Recent conversations with legislators, health professionals, and business leaders confirm a broad consensus that it is in the state’s best interest to ensure we have an emergency declaration in place beyond November 15,” a Friday news release from the office of Gov. Mike Dunleavy read.
“The COVID-19 outbreak has not abated, nor is Alaska in a position to declare that a public health emergency does not exist,” the release stated.
The new Declaration of Public Health Disaster Emergency expires Dec. 15 based on information that has been learned about the pandemic since the original disaster declaration was put in place, according to the news release.
“Much has been learned about this pandemic since February 2020. As a result, this declaration will be targeted for a specific 30-day period,” the release stated.
Virus case counts have been rising since May after the state reopened following a partial shutdown, but Alaska has one of the lowest fatality rates among the 50 states.
Eighty-four Alaskans have died of COVID-19 with no new deaths reported over the weekend.
The accumulated case count for the state of Alaska on Monday was 19,187 residents plus 1,113 nonresident cases, according to the latest report. That includes a record 604 cases reported Saturday and 512 on Sunday.
The number of new cases recorded for the Fairbanks North Star Borough over the weekend was 73.
All Alaska regions are in high alert status for the potential spread of COVID-19, according to the Department of Health and Social Services.
Extending the state disaster declaration will help the state get resources and services out to people faster, according to Adam Crum, DHSS commissioner.
“The disaster declaration allows the governor to waive or suspend regulations, many of which have been used to access federal flexibilities in the delivery of health care across the state, but also in how we care for and provide services to our most vulnerable populations in congregate settings and assisted living facilities. With this new disaster declaration, we will be able to continue our work supporting Alaskans at all levels as this response continues,” Crum said in a prepared statement.
The declaration keeps in place the unified command structure between state departments sharing resources to help communities respond to the COVID-19 pandemic, the news release stated.
