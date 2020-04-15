Gov. Mike Dunleavy is relaxing a number of health mandates related to COVID-19. He announced rollbacks in regulations pertaining to some elective health care procedures during a news conference Wednesday evening.
This means that starting Monday, health care facilities will be able to resume regular operations for physical therapists, family physicians and other everyday medical visits that do not require extensive medical protective equipment for COVID-19 related uses. Providers will be required to screen all patients for travel history and COVID-19-related symptoms.
The rescinding of portions of the health mandate limiting elective procedures will be rolled out in two parts. Beginning May 4, other, more involved "services that cannot be delayed beyond eight weeks without posing a significant risk to quality of life" will open up. The eight-week time period refers to the June 15 date previously implemented by the state as the date when the prohibition of elective procedures was to be rescinded.
These more-involved procedures involve biopsies, angiograms and other similar procedures, the governor noted.
Dunleavy told reporters the state will be monitoring how case numbers behave following the opening up of certain health care sectors to watch for possible surges in cases.
Heath Mandate 15, and other mandates, can be found at www.covid19.alaska.gov/health-mandates/.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough had its third day Wednesday of not having any new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The borough has a total of 79 confirmed cases of the disease, more than half of which have reportedly recovered, according to data from the state Department of Health and Social Services.
The state health department reported eight new cases of COVID-19 statewide Wednesday: three in Anchorage, three in Juneau, one in Sterling and one in Nome, the latter of which is the first confirmed case in the Northwest region of the state.
The new cases in Juneau are part of a growing cluster of seven employees at Lemon Creek Correctional Center who have tested positive for COVID-19.
No exact reasoning explains the decrease in Fairbanks cases, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink said Wednesday evening. Fairbanks-based Foundation Health Partners officials told reporters Monday that the borough has tested the highest percentage of its population than any other borough or municipality. As of Wednesday, Fairbanks has tested 1.85% of its population.
"We've seen places like Fairbanks and like Ketchikan where early identification of cases, aggressive contact investigation and isolating sick people and quarantining those who have been around them can make a difference in stopping an outbreak," Zink said.
Not all tests performed on borough residents have been returned yet. About 60 were still pending as of Monday, according to Tanana Valley Clinic's Dr. Mishelle Nace.
"From a public health approach, our goal would be to find and capture pockets of any kind of COVID that we can then contain," she said, explaining that testing parameters have loosened in the borough.
The state has performed a total of 8,483 tests.
The state has reported 106 recovered cases of COVID-19. Of those, 40 of those recovered cases were reported in Fairbanks North Star Borough residents.
