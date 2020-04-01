Gov. Mike Dunleavy has ordered the Fairbanks North Star Borough to make the Carlson Center available as an overflow health facility as communities prepare for rising numbers of cases of COVID-19.
An emergency order signed by Dunleavy on March 26 directs the borough to provide any logistical support requested by the state or the operators of Fairbanks Memorial Hospital “to manage, mitigate or otherwise address this public health crisis related to the spread of COVID-19.”
Dunleavy’s order states that COVID-19 has overwhelmed medical facilities nationwide and that there is a need to prevent a shortage of medical facilities in the Fairbanks borough.
A contract for use of the Carlson Center is under legal review, according to Lanien Livingston, borough public information officer.
“There are no details to share just yet,” she said in a Tuesday email.
Kari Burrell, the public information officer for the unified coronavirus response team in Fairbanks, said in an email Wednesday morning that more information would come out this afternoon. She also works for Foundation Health Partners, which operates the hospital plus Fairbanks’ largest health clinic, Tanana Valley Clinic.
Bassett Army Community Hospital on Fort Wainwright is also a potential backup medical site.
“While we have not been asked to assist Fairbanks Memorial Hospital at this time, we are standing by to support our community partners should the need arise in support of a FEMA mission assignment,” said Brandy Ostanik-Thornton, public affairs officer for MEDDAC-Alaska in a prepared statement.
“Bassett Army Community Hospital and FMH have a long history of working together to provide care to the Fairbanks and Fort Wainwright communities,” she said. “We are in daily communication with FMH, as well as other partners in the Fairbanks North Star Borough, to ensure collectively we are able to provide COVID-19 support to the Golden Heart City.”
