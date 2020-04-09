Updated 6:37 p.m.: A Fort Knox Mine employee has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement from the mine Thursday evening. The employee is not showing any "serious symptoms," is doing well and is isolating at home, the company statement reads.
The employee tested positive while on leave from the mine, which has been implimenting rotating shift schedules to reduce contact.
Investigation has determined this employee had contact with two other employees, who have since been sent home and will self-monitor for symptoms. The mine is continuing operations.
The state Department of Health and Social Services has confirmed nine new cases of COVID-19 statewide as of noon Thursday. This includes two new cases in Fairbanks, bringing the community total to 58 and the Fairbanks North Star Borough total to 73.
The Fort Knox employee received the positive result Thursday and therefore is not included in Thursday's report but will be included in Friday's report from the state.
Also Thursday, Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced the extension of a number of health mandates.
The governor extended the cancellation of in-person school for the remainder of the school year, extended the state's social distancing and intrastate travel mandates until later this month, and extended the mandate postponing elective health procedures until further notice. The mandate closing in-person schools was originally set to expire May 1.
The cancellation of in-person K-12 education for the rest of the school year was a decision made in an effort to provide additional certainty for school districts.
"School is essentially going to be canceled as far as going to school and going into your classroom," Dunleavy said.
Last month, the state implemented two mandates strictly limiting intrastate travel between communities as well as activity outside the home with the exception of work if telework is unavailable, buying supplies and groceries, medical care and caring for other family members or outside recreation while maintaining distance from others.
Those mandates were originally scheduled to expire April 12 and have now been extended until April 21.
A previous mandate postponing all elective medical procedures and surgeries until June 15 has now been extended indefinitely. This mandate has recently raised some controversy as the state steered away from national medical advice to include surgical abortions on the list of procedures to be now-indefinitely postponed. Dunleavy defended this decision as a move to free up medical infrastructure to care for COVID-19 patients and needs.
Of the new cases announced Thursday, none were reported in North Pole or Eielson.
Along with the two new cases in Fairbanks, the state confirmed five in Anchorage, one new case in Kenai and one in Wasilla.
The state's total now sits at 235 confirmed cases.
No new deaths or hospitalizations were confirmed Thursday.
So far, seven Alaska residents have died of complications related to COVID-19, two of whom died outside of the state. One Fairbanks resident, a woman in her 70s, died last week. Four of the seven deaths have been Anchorage residents.
State health department data confirms that a total of 49 individuals have fully recovered from the disease, an increase of 10 since Wednesday.
A total of 7,223 tests have been performed across the state. Alaska Chief Medical Officer Anne Zink noted that Fairbanks has tested the highest percentage of its residents in the state, coming it at 1.7% of the borough population, which sits a little below 100,000 people. Zink did not explain why Fairbanks' number was higher than other communities.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.