Updated 6:45 p.m.: Gov. Mike Dunleavy has extended the 14-day self-quarantine mandate on travelers to Alaska until June 2.
The mandate was set to expire Tuesday.
Health mandate 10, initially effective on March 25, states that all people arriving in Alaska are required to self-quarantine for 14 days and monitor for illness unless they support critical infrastructure.
Dunleavy announced the extension during a Friday media briefing. He added that the state will evaluate the decision again next week.
He said they wanted to see what happens as they open the state up through phases.
“We want to open that up and examine that and see if that has any impact on the cases, and we will examine the quarantine,” he said. “We will examine the travel restrictions. We’ll do it on a daily basis as we look at the cases.”
“We believe that the travel restriction has helped us tremendously because of our isolation, our location on the globe... and the fact that we travel mostly by plane in the state and out of the state,” he said.
Dunleavy added that he and others will be monitoring the situation and that none of what they’re doing is permanent.
There was one new case of COVID-19 reported in Alaska on Friday. The case is of an Anchorage resident who is listed as a female age 20 years to 29 years.
Dr. Anne Zink, Alaska’s chief medical officer, noted there has also been a case identified in a seafood industry worker who is in Anchorage. However, because the worker is not an Alaska resident, the case is not included in the total Alaska case count of 388. There have been eight nonresident cases in the state thus far.
Of the state’s total cases, 343 are of people who have recovered.
Ten Alaskans have died of the disease.
Follow staff writer Kyrie Long at twitter.com/FDNMlocal