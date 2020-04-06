A Fairbanks woman who survived the coronavirus wants to put her fellow employees at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute at ease.
Miriam Braun’s story appeared in the Fairbanks Daily News-Miner last week.
“Apparently the article caused some panic among people there, thinking I may have exposed them,” she said. “When I came in contact with COVID-19 at the medical office, I was already working from home. I want to ease the minds of those who work in the same building.”
She works as a seismic data analyst at the Geophysical Institute.
Braun apologized for not clarifying this earlier. Unknown to her initially, concern grew considerably after the story was published. She received a few emails from fellow employees and the director of the Geophysical Institute also sent an email to employees clarifying when she was exposed, she said.
“I just don’t want people to be scared,” she said. “The fear seems to really be causing some issues.”
Braun remains at home and recovering after two weeks of battling the disease. She was never hospitalized, although she expected that was going to happen. The fever broke on its own in the middle of the night. She continues to work at home.
She said from the time she was exposed, at a local clinic, she never went to the UAF Geophysical Institute.