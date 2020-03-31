Superintendent Karen Gaborik announced this afternoon that graduation ceremonies will not be held as normal in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District this year.
“I have a difficult announcement to make regarding graduation ceremonies this year,” Gaborik said during a livestream from the district’s Facebook page. “We will be unable to hold graduation ceremonies in their traditional, mass congregational format. Graduations are not canceled; we are just going to need to hold a different type of ceremony.”
Gaborik cited three reasons for the decision, including a health mandate by Gov. Mike Dunleavy declaring that no more than 10 people congregate.
Another reason was an agreement the state, the borough and Foundation Health Partners are working on to use the Carlson Center as an alternate care site for Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
Gaborik also stated there is a need for schools to have time to plan and implement alternate modes of celebration, as well as invite families to join in whatever way makes the most sense for those events.
“As we watch the arc of COVID-19 in other communities across the country, this is not unexpected,” Gaborik said, adding that it’s likely Alaska schools will remain closed through the end of the school year in mid-May and that the district is planning for that possibility.
She said she knew the announcement would be disappointing to seniors and their families as well as for those who love to celebrate graduation with them each year.
“School administrators and staff will do their best to reach out personally to every single senior and touch base with you this week,” Gaborik said.
Gaborik noted support among district employees for “creative, alternative ideas for graduations.”
“We have a few very forward-thinking career technical education teachers and other staff who have already started working on this project because they anticipated this might be the potential outcome,” she said.
“My team will work directly with the schools and I will ensure that the district is well-positioned to support each event,” she said. “I know each school will create a ceremony that’s not only special but is very memorable for the Class of 2020.”
