While the bring sunny skies and warm temperatures so far this month may have lulled some people into thinking it's summer, think again. Temperatures tonight are expected to fall into the upper 20s across much of the Interior, according to the National Weather Service.
Any sensitive plants should be brought indoors or protected overnight. Highs Sunday will be in the upper 50s, with lows again dropping to the low 30s overnight. The rest of the week shows warmer temperatures, with less chance of frost.