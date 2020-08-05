Fred Meyer and Kroger stores have issued a recall of onions from Thompson International Inc. of Bakersfield due to possible salmonella contamination.
The red, yellow, white and sweet onions were shipped to all 50 states between May 15 and Aug. 1. The recall was issued Aug. 3. To date, 396 illnesses have been reported, including 59 hospitalizations, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website. Six of those cases were reported in Alaska. Infections may be related to the onions, so Thompson International is recalling them voluntarily. No specific source of contamination has been identified.
Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.
Customers should return the products to the store for a full refund. Questions? Call 801-773-0630.
