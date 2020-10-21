A fourth staff member at Gov. Mike Dunleavy's Anchorage office has tested positive for COVID-19.
The staff member's test results were confirmed Saturday, according to Dunleavy spokesman Jeff Turner.
Three other staff members have tested positive earlier this month. All four are self-isolating and are "doing well," Turner said in an email to the Daily News-Miner.
The governor is routinely tested, Turner noted. The last test administered to the governor came back negative, he said, but would not clarify when that test was administered.
One new death has been added to the state's total today. Information on the gender, age and residence of the deceased will likely be released later today.
State health officials reported 204 new cases of the disease among state residents today, four of whom are from the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
