A fourth resident of the Fairbanks North Star Borough has died in connection with the COVID-19 virus, the state reported today.
Information about the death was not yet available. State data lists three of the borough’s COVID fatalities as of Fairbanks residents and one as of a North Pole resident.
The COVID-related death of a Fairbanks woman in her 80s was reported earlier in the week. She was the borough’s third fatality.
Also today, the state’s daily report lists 88 new COVID-19 cases among state residents, with seven of those of Fairbanks borough residents.
The number of nonresident cases increased to 530 on today’s data display, up from 499 Friday.
The state reports Alaska resident cases by place of residence. These include Alaska residents diagnosed and isolated out of state. The state records nonresident cases by place of diagnosis.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
