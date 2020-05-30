Four new Alaska cases of COVID-19 were announced Saturday along with one non-resident case in the Bristol Bay Borough.
The four Alaska cases were of residents in Anchorage, Homer, Wasilla and the Kenai Peninsula Borough.
This brings the total case count in Alaska to 434, according to state data. Of these, 368 cases have recovered, including a newly recovered case reported on Friday. No new Interior cases were reported on Saturday.
Camai Community Health Center issued a news release Friday about two cases detected in the Bristol Bay Borough. These cases are not borough residents, according to a release from the Department of Health and Social Services. One case is a nonresident and the other is an Alaska resident with permanent residence outside the region. Both had been in quarantine since arrival and neither are seafood industry workers.
Of the four Alaska cases reported on Saturday, two are male and two are female, with ages spanning a wide spectrum.
