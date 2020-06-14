Four residents of the Fairbanks North Star Borough were among the nine COVID-19 cases of Alaska residents announced this morning, according to the state Department of Health and Social Services.
The daily update also included three additional cases among nonresidents, bringing the total to 75. Those cases are counted separately from cases of Alaska residents.
The Fairbanks borough has had 11 new resident cases over the past five daily reporting periods after not having a case since May 9. The borough’s case total now stands at 96 since the pandemic began.
Details of the new nonresident cases announced today were not immediately available. Five nonresident cases, including one of a visitor to Fairbanks, were announced Saturday.
The number of confirmed cases of Alaska residents now stands at 661.
