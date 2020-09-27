Four additional Alaskans have died from COVID-19, the state Department of Health and Social Services reported Sunday.
All four of the deaths are of Anchorage residents — three men and one woman, all over age 60.
Three of the deaths were recent, according to the state's announcement, and one was from August but reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during its standard review of death certificates.
The deaths announced Sunday bring to 56 the total number of Alaskans who have died of COVID-19 or of causes related to it. Eleven of those are of residents of the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
Also Sunday, the state health department reported 113 additional cases of COVID-19 —111 among residents and two among nonresidents. Of the resident cases, 23 were listed as Fairbanks, five were listed as North Pole and one is listed as within the Fairbanks borough but outside the two cities.
The borough's case count stands at 1,094 following Sunday's report, which covers cases confirmed in the 24-hour period that ended at 11:59 p.m. Satuday. The state has recorded 7,481 cases since the first cases were confirmed in early March.
