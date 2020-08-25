State health officials reported four new deaths today linked to COVID-19. The reports marks a record high for most coronavirus-related Alaskan deaths reported in one day and brings the total number of deaths linked to the disease to 36.
Also today, 34 new Alaskan residents have tested positive including four from the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
These new cases bring the total number of Alaska residents to 4,843.
Three more nonresidents have tested positive for the disease and Alaskans have become sick enough to warrant hospitalization.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
