Four cases of COVID-19 have been linked to individuals involved with the Catholic Schools of Fairbanks.
The organization noted in a statement to the Daily News-Miner Wednesday that two students and two athletics coaches had tested positive for the disease but that in-person education will continue at the school.
School leadership was notified over the weekend of the two student cases.
“Both were asymptomatic and unrelated,” the statement noted.
The two athletics coaches had previously tested positive, the school added, but did not clarify when. The coaches are said to have had “no close contacts while at school.”
“Therefore, no quarantine for any students or staff was required related to the coaches based on school contact,” the school said.
The school informed families of the students who were in close contact with the positive cases and those students have been moved to online learning. In-person education at the school will continue as planned.
“We have been in direct consultation with State Public Health and State Epidemiology and our decisions are in line with their recommendations,” leadership noted in a statement. “They are supportive of our plans thus far and we will be in continued communication as we move forward. Public Health consultants believe these cases are unrelated community cases and not indicative of spread within the school. That said, we will continue to monitor and assess daily.”
This news came the same day that Alaska surpassed 7,000 total resident cases statewide since the pandemic hit the state in mid-March.
The new record was reached as state health officials reported 56 new cases of the disease among Alaska residents Wednesday. Fairbanks North Star Borough residents made up 13 of the new cases confirmed in 10 Fairbanks residents and three North Pole residents.
Another 22 cases involved Anchorage residents. One nonresident in Anchorage has also tested positive.
The other cases were spread among residents Utqiagvik, Delta Junction, Juneau, Kenai, Palmer, Soldotna, Wasilla, Bethel Census Area, the combined Bristol Bay and Lake and Peninsula Boroughs, Eagle River, the combined Hoonah-Angoon census area and Yakutat borough and Sterling.
Twelve of the new cases reported Wednesday were individuals under the age of 19. Another 20 of the cases involved Alaskans ages 20-29. Eleven of the residents were ages 30-49. Seven were between the ages of 50-59. The remaining six resident cases were over the age of 60. These breakdowns match the steady trend seen by Alaskan health officials showing a significant portion of the recent cases are recorded in younger Alaskans, particularly ages 20-29.
Four more Alaskans have become sick enough to warrant hospitalization, bringing the total number of hospital stays related to COVID-19 to 270. Currently there are 39 confirmed COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the state and another four patients who are under investigation and await test results.
No new deaths were reported Wednesday. Alaska’s current COVID-19 death toll sits at 45, one of the lowest in the country.
A total of 433,198 tests have been performed statewide to date. More than 25,000 of those have been performed in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
