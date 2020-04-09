Two Fort Wainwright photographers are documenting the lives of military families living amid shutdowns and closures because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The two women — Kelsey Brocious of Kelsey Kay Photography and Brittiney Blair of Brittiney Blair Photography — teamed up to take portrait-type photos of families at their homes on the Army base. Practicing safe social distancing while shooting the photos, Brocious and Blair set about to capture the lives of the families as a way to break the monotony of home confinement many families are feeling.
Both Brocious and Blair’s husbands are in the military, and the two women got to know each other during the past year because of their shared interests in photography and through mutual social media sites. Both said they had seen similar photo shoots taking place in the Lower 48, in which photographers capture a family sitting in their front yard or on their porch, and both decided it was something they wanted to do for their neighbors.
“I saw it on Facebook and saw people sharing similar events in the Lower 48,” Brocious said. “I instantly thought it was a fantastic idea.”
The two posted their plan on several Facebook pages dedicated to Fort Wainwright: If you wanted a portrait-style photo taken of your family, let either of them know and they would arrange a time to take the photo at your home. The two photographers were flooded with requests, they both said.
“We had people messaging us with their names and addresses. We had a ton of responses,” Brocious said. “We did a lot more than we expected. I can’t even remember how many reached out to us.”
The two women cleared the plan with the base commanders and from there set about photographing the families.
“I knew immediately that in this current environment, and being in Alaska, and people not having their families here, I knew this was important,” Blair said.
The photos themselves are ranging, from a mom holding an infant to a mom posing with her children somewhat formally to more outlandish fun images, such as kids pointing water guns at a parent or a family posing among bags of rice, toilet paper and a case of beer. Many of the photos exude a whimsical element, capturing humor in a time of a national crisis.
“A lot of the ones on my street that I took, my neighbors know how outlandish I can be with my photography, so they knew it was go big or go home,” Blair said.
By the end of the day, Brocious and Blair shot portraits of 16 families. That night, the two went home and edited, cropped and toned the photos, and then gave a copy to each of the families — all free of charge.
“They were so grateful and thankful, and it felt so good to give back to the community,” Blair said. “A lot of families have a spouse deployed, and it was great to see wives and spouses happy and see the kids happy while practicing social distancing. I had a deployed soldier comment that, ‘This is incredible. I cannot thank you enough.’”
And not only did the project help the families, but it also helped the photographers themselves. Brocious’ husband, Matthew, is currently deployed, so she knew the value of sharing the project with other military families.
“I left the house that morning with a smile not on my face,” Brocious said. “The second I pulled up to the first house, the family put a smile on my face. It was a needed boost to my morale as well.”
With the project being a hit with families, both women said they’ll likely do it again. All of the photos can be viewed on their Facebook pages, www.facebook.com/BrittineyBlairPhotography and www.facebook.com/KelseyKayPhotography.
“Getting outside and practicing social distancing and taking care of yourself is important,” Blair said. “It’s OK to go outside and do what you love and be safe.”
