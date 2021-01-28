Ford is giving away more than a million medical-grade face masks throughout the Pacific Northwest, including 70,000 masks in Alaska and several thousand here in Fairbanks.
The local giveaway will happen today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fairbanks Community Food Bank, 725 26th Ave., and Seekins Ford, 1625 Seekins Ford Dr.
“We have several thousand masks which Ford would like to gift to our community,” said Samantha Kirstein, community development director at the food bank. “Many of the Ford masks are used by our staff and volunteers in this food bank program, but we are encouraged to share them with our community, too. It is a very generous gift and we want to be able to share them generously to others in our community.”
Residents are invited to stop by either location to pick up to 20 disposable face masks while supplies last.
“If you need more than that, let us know what your need is,” Kirstein said. She added the masks “are white, disposable and very comfortable.”
To make the distribution happen, Ford Motor Company Fund is teaming up with local nonprofits and Ford dealerships, which on the local level are food bank and Seekins Ford.
“The mask donation day is part of Ford’s #FinishStrong initiative — a public call to action encouraging Americans to pull together, protect each other and help save lives in the months ahead until COVID-19 vaccines become more widely available,” according to the news release.
In partnerships with other organizations, Ford has been manufacturing personal protective equipment since April, including 55 million face masks, 20 million face shields, 50,000 patient ventilators and 1.6 million washable isolation gowns. The company has been delivering masks to nonprofit organizations, state and local officials, first responders, schools, community groups and Ford dealerships in all 50 states.
Contact staff writer Alena Naiden at 459-7587. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMlocal.