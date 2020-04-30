The Fairbanks Community Food Bank remains busy with an estimated 50% increase in demand since March, according to CEO Anne Weaver.
They like to keep a six-month stockpile of non-perishable food. They are down to three months. Businesses and volunteers have stepped up to help. Weaver is bracing for higher-than-normal demand for food boxes through the summer and beyond.
On Wednesday, Chena Hot Springs Resort made a large donation. Workers from the resort dropped off 265 pounds of excess lettuce and tomatoes grown in the hot springs’ hydroponic garden but not needed because the resort is temporarily shut down due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“Since we don’t have guests,” said Javier Villasenor-Gaona, the hot springs’ director of advertising, marketing and sales, “We feel like we can’t eat it all.”
The resort laid off about 50 people after closing but kept a skeleton crew, Villasenor-Gaona said. Workers picked the vegetables on Wednesday morning. It would be put in food boxes going out that afternoon, according to Weaver.
Locally-grown produce in April is a treat, she said.
“This is absolutely unheard of,” Weaver said.
“Thank you,” she told the hot springs employees.
The flow of generosity toward the Food Bank is inspiring, and morale there is high despite these tough times, Weaver said.
Two Food Bank employees lost loved ones in the Lower 48 to the coronavirus, she said. The increased need for food boxes is creating more work for staff and volunteers.
“There are no low days,” Weaver said. “There are no slow days. … It’s a marathon. We’re probably in the middle of it.”
Food pantries in the Lower 48 are being emptied out and closing, Weaver said, and she is concerned.
The state of Alaska has received 70,000 new unemployment claims since mid-March, according to the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development.
“This is my biggest concern,” Weaver said. “More people are in need because the jobs are just gone.”
The food pantry CEO is asking for extra community support to help with the spike in demand, which comes at a time when the nonprofit must also scale back fundraising events due to social distancing.
Four Food Bank fundraisers have been postponed, including a first annual charity run, the empty bowls auction and the letter carriers canned food campaign.
Some businesses, including Pogo gold mine, Fort Knox gold mine and Usibelli Coal Mine, have increased their level of support, Weaver said.
“Thanks to the community, we are staying ahead of the curve,” she said. “But this is a long road that we need to do together.”
The Chena Hot Springs Resort is also enduring and aims to reopen on May 15, according to Villasenor-Gaona. He said workers are getting ready by cleaning, painting, building things and installing new equipment.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 459-7545. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMborough.