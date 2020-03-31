The school district is making technology-driven changes in addressing student needs as it faces a mandatory school closure through May 1.
Students in the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District were able to resume schooling from home after two weeks of nonstudent contact days, during which they could not attend school. The district must now adjust to providing education through alternative means to families with varying access to technology.
The district’s chief information technology officer, James Gentry, told the school board at it’s Monday night work session that over the last few days and the weekend he’s been very busy. Gentry has been working with a group of principals, as well as the Teaching and Learning Department, to develop a program to allow students who need them to check out devices, in this case Chromebooks.
“We are currently just over 230 devices checked out and this is day one so far, so things seem to be going very well,” he said. “I’m very proud of that.”
He added that they’ve been receiving calls about tech support and they set up a special e-mail address.
“That is techsupport@k12northstar.org and anyone, so this is specifically for our community, our families, if they are having any issues with that technology we will do our best to assist, to get them online,” Gentry said, “and to get them focused on curriculum and get them in touch with their teachers.”
Meanwhile, Helen Clark, executive director of federal programs, has been working with social emotional needs. Flyers of community resources have gone out as well as been put up on social media and the district website. An age-appropriate coronavirus resources page is now available at www.k12northstar.org/COVIDcare.
Clark said they are very close to being able to launch virtual school counseling in the district.
“We’ve had a work group that has done deep research on the topic,” she said.
Clark said that she and Assistant Superintendent Shaun Kraska have talked with team leads to follow the research.
“Now there is a larger group of executive directors taking a look at that and we’re hoping that we’ll launch that as soon as possible this week,” Clark said, adding that one of the first things they did as schools were shut down was give out health care resources to principals, counselors and social service managers, encouraging them to share that with staff.
They’re now vetting general social emotional learning resources regarding trauma and stress to go out as the next wave of resources, according to Clark.
“It’s not that there isn’t plenty out there that parents and families can find on their own,” she said. “Actually the problem is that there’s too much out there. It’s just flooded and so we have counselors using their professional expertise to vet those resources and to organize them into age appropriate categories, and then we’re also focusing on parameters and guidance for social service managers to get to being able to video conference with families.”
Right now, according to Clark, social service managers have been doing work over the phone and Social Emotional Learning Support has to make sure they have the guidance and parameters necessary before they get into video conferencing.