The Fairbanks school district has been distributing free meals to children for several weeks, with evolving participation as time has gone on.
“In the time period, March 18, 2020 – April 13, 2020, we have served over 32,000 participants a total of 65,399 meals,” Amy Rouse, director of Nutrition Services for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District, wrote in response to a Daily News-Miner inquiry.
The program gives out meals for free to all children ages 18 and under, and is for children only, so meals are not served to adults, according to the district’s website, which states children can take a breakfast and/or a lunch through the program.
Rouse noted the number of participants has steadily increased since beginning in March. On average, Nutrition Services is serving over 2,000 participants, Monday through Friday.
Meals are served off of buses, which carry the food throughout the school district, from Eielson and Salcha to Ester and Fox. There’s been some shifting in distribution locations since the program began.
“Lots of things had to change since we were creating a distribution system with no historical information. We were and are constantly evaluating our distribution locations and making attempts to reach more children,” Rouse wrote.
“The safety of our staff is critically important to us and so things have changed as we have moved forward,” she said. “ We have provided masks, gloves, sanitizer, etc. as well as training and resources.”
The Fairbanks school district will also continue serving meals through the last day of school, but whether they will after is yet to be determined.
“We intend to continue through May 19, 2020. At this time, no decision has been made beyond that,” Rouse wrote.
Changes to distribution locations show up online at www.k12northstar.org/Page/9281 as well as on the Nutrislice location map k12northstar.nutrislice.com.
“We also try to have a day in between changes so staff can inform those who regularly attend an impacted distribution location,” Rouse wrote.
Follow staff writer Kyrie Long on Twitter at: twitter.com/FDNMlocal.