Fairbanks North Star Borough saw a sharp spike in new Covid-19 cases this week while the state upward trend slowed.
“We’ve seen some outrageous numbers,” said Fairbanks borough Chief of Staff Jim Williams. “They were outrageous in a sense that on Wednesday we saw over a hundred new cases — our third highest number.”
On Thursday, only 32 new people contracted the virus across the borough and on Wednesday Fairbanks was leading the state in new cases, according to reports from the Department of Health and Social Services. The city reported 70 new cases on Wednesday while North Pole reported 34, and two more were registered somewhere else in the Fairbanks North Star Borough. With more than 27 cases per 100,000 people in the borough, only Mat-Su is doing worse.
The increase in cases comes from several sources, including school testing, social events, sports tournaments, correctional settings and from travelers, said Louisa Castrodale, an epidemiologist with Alaska’s Division of Public Health.
Borough Mayor Bryce Ward expressed concern at Thursday’s meeting of the Borough Assembly. He said he will be watching the numbers closely over the next few days and will make operational adjustments at the borough if needed. Currently, the municipality is offering most services by appointment and many public facilities are not accepting walk-in visitors.
The borough’s Covid-19 risk matrix climbed up to the “intermediate-high” zone for the first time since January, reflecting the weekly case average, test positivity rate and hospitalizations.
Nine people in Fairbanks are currently hospitalized with Covid and one is suspected to have the virus, said Meghan Festa, public relations specialist for Foundational Health Partners.
“I’ve seen it being eight to nine people in the last few days,” she added. In terms of Fairbanks hospital capacity, out of 13 ICU beds, seven are occupied, and out of 56 non-ICU beds, 54 are full.
“Fairbanks Memorial Hospital Intensive Care Unit is seeing the highest rates of COVID-positive inpatients since January,” according to the FMH Facebook post.
Williams said that various factors go into the borough’s decision to adjust the measures, and officials have a tricky task to “neither overreact nor under react.” He also added that the numbers and alert levels might stabilize in the upcoming days, when more data is reported to the state.
“There is uptick, but the question is, how sharp is it gonna be?,” he said.
At Randy Smith Middle School, one student has tested positive, and 28 students considered a close contact have been quarantined.
Outbreak in Fairbanks Animal Shelter
The Fairbanks North Star Borough Animal Shelter is closed after an employee tested positive for Covid-19.
All employees were sent home on Thursday, and the shelter will remain closed until Tuesday when it is expected to reopen for stray redemption and other appointments. Until Tuesday, shelter services are paused, and the drop-off kennels will be closed. This means no adoptions, vaccinations, micro-chipping, stray animal return or surrenders.
The borough made the announcement on its Facebook page.
“There is still community spread of Covid-19, and unfortunately a staff member picked it up,” Williams said.
This is the first time a case was detected in the shelter, which is complicated because there are animals involved. According to Williams, the situation is under control with a minimum number of staff members caring for animals.
Due to the closure, stray times will be extended and boarding for impounded animals will be waived for the days the shelter is closed. Williams said the borough encourages people to hold on to stray animals and to post photos on the lost animal Facebook page to potentially find the owner. People who want to surrender animals are asked to keep them until the shelter reopens.
The state of the virus
In other places in the Interior, the Denali Borough reported four new positive Covid cases in the past week, and overall across the state, the case numbers were below 200 every day for at least the last week, except for Wednesday.
“It feels that at least over the last week or so, our case counts have been trending down a little bit,” state epidemiologist Joe McLaughlin said during a Thursday news conference. He added that according to the Alaska epidemic curve, “We have had a consistent mild upward trend since February-ish, and just recently, just in the last week, it seems like we are starting to kind of knock that down, so that’s good.”
The state of vaccinations
Almost 49% of adult Alaskans and about 40% of people in the Fairbanks region received at least one vaccine dose, according to the state Vaccine Monitoring Dashboard. In terms of people fully vaccinated, the number is 42% and 33% respectively. Fairbanks stays the second to the last in the vaccination rates across the state, and Alaska
“Early on, we were usually number one or number two in the country with respect to our vaccination coverage rates,” McLaughlin said. “Unfortunately, we started to slip in our national ranking. We want that trend to reverse.”
With Alaska opening the vaccine to travelers on June 1, state health officials are hoping to vaccinate as many Alaskans as possible are vaccinated before that, Director of Alaska Public Health Heidi Hedberg said.
In Fairbanks, more than 2,600 vaccine appointments are open for the end of April and the beginning of May. To register, people can go to Covidvax.Alaska.gov or call 907-646-3322. The Carlson Center also welcomes walk-ins for vaccinations on April 27, May 4 and May 22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
