The school district has canceled classes next week in response to the evolving COVID-19 situation.
“I am announcing school closure for students for the week of March 16, effectively extending the student spring break one additional week. All after school sports, activities and events are canceled as well, including all practices. It is also very likely that all outside events scheduled in our school buildings and venues will be canceled,” wrote Superintendent Karen Gaborik in an email to the community.
Gaborik noted the decision was made after conferring with multiple superintendent colleagues. She added that families will receive more information in coming days.
“Thank you for your patience as we absorb each new wave of information and work to respond to the various challenges accordingly. I appreciate our community’s efforts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Fairbanks and across the state,” she wrote.