Fairbanks Memorial Hospital has made it 20 days without a having a COVID-19 patient in its care, according to members of the Interior Alaska Unified Incident Command.
Clint Brooks, one of the incident commanders for the group, outlined milestones for the community in a meeting with reporters Thursday.
This included an announcement that the Denali Center long-term care facility has been identified as “COVID free” after three residents and a group of staff tested positive last month.
That means, according to Unified Command spokesman Kyle Wright, that all residents and staff who had previously tested positive have now passed two negative tests. After learning of the initial positive cases last month, the facility tested all 73 residents and 135 staff members regardless of whether they showed symptoms or not.
Since then, no other residents have shown symptoms and those who had tested positive have recovered.
The same goes for Tanana Chiefs Conference’s Chief Andrew Isaac Health Center, where a small group of staff had previously tested positive. All of these cases had been deemed travel-related, and the infected staff members stayed in quarantine at home until symptoms had passed. These individuals have also passed a second round of COVID-19 tests.
For now, the outlook for Fairbanks remains positive with only two North Pole confirmed cases in the last two weeks and no new Fairbanks cases in almost three weeks, but officials continue to warn residents against dismissing the hygiene and distancing recommendations lauded as central to Fairbanks’ success.
With this slowdown in case identification, Fairbanks health facilities are preparing to reopen for elective — or non-emergent — procedures. All patients wishing to undergo such a procedure must first pass a COVID-19 test, however. The expected large increase in tests could create a bottleneck at state testing labs as they try to process the influx in samples.
Because of the increase in Fairbanks Memorial Hospital testing of patients scheduled for non-emergent procedures, Fairbanks’ main drive-thru COVID-19 testing facility will be moved to the parking lot between the hospital and the imaging center next door beginning Monday. Those looking to take a test at this location are still required to have the recommendation of a licensed physician.
The state Department of Health and Social Services reported no positive COVID-19 cases Thursday. Additionally, there are no new hospitalizations or deaths. A total of 19,562 tests have been performed in the state, 3,400 of which have been performed on Fairbanks North Star Borough residents.
