The National Weather Service has issued various flood warnings and watches for Fairbanks and a large swathe of the surrounding areas that are in effect through Friday afternoon. Parts of the Tanana, Salcha and Chena rivers have already experienced minor to moderate flooding after a record rainfall over the weekend, which continued into this week.
According to the weather service, gauge levels on Wednesday morning indicated the Tanana River in Fairbanks was rising, which resulted in localized flooding over some roads. Water levels are expected to peak Thursday and will remain elevated throughout the weekend.
Flood warnings were also issued for the Upper Chena River to Nordale Road Bridge; the Salcha River in Salcha, with a flood warning now extended through Friday; Goodpaster River near Delta; and the Tanana River in Nenana.
According to the service, other areas that are already seeing some flooding or are expected to flood include Granite Tors Campground; the Rosehip Campgrounds in the Chena River Recreation Area and Steamboat Landing; all areas along the Goodpaster River, including some cottages and the Pogo Mine airstrop; and parts of Nenana.
Any residents living near any of the above rivers should remain alert.
The service has also issued a number of flood watches, which means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. These areas include some streams and rivers in the Middle Tanana Valley, streams and rivers in the Deltana and Tanana Flats from the Little Delta River east, and streams and rivers in the Upper Tanana Valley including the main stem of the Tanana River.
