Five more Fairbanks residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a daily case summary published by the state health department.
These new cases were part of a total 42 new resident cases reported Tuesday, 22 of which were confirmed in Anchorage residents.
The others were scattered among Bethel Census Area Wasilla, Kusilvak Census Area, the combined Bristol Bay and Lake and Peninsula Boroughs, Douglas, Kodiak and Utqiagvik. One additional nonresident in Ketchikan has also tested positive.
Including these newly confirmed cases, a total of 6,395 state residents have tested positive for the disease since mid-March. About a third of those are listed by the state health department as “recovered,” meaning individuals who no longer require isolation from others. The number of recovered cases is likely higher than data shows but lags due to a delay in case tracing.
The new case involving an out-of-state visitor in Ketchikan brings the total number of nonresidents to have tested while in Alaska to 918.
For the second day in a row, no new deaths or hospitalizations were reported by the state.
Currently there are 42 confirmed COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide, according to the state. Another two hospital patients are listed as “persons under investigation” and await test results.
One of the state’s 42 COVID-19 patients is hospitalized in the Interior.
A total of 407,124 tests have been performed statewide to date, more than 12,000 of which have been performed within the last week.
Based on the 14-day average case total statewide, Alaska health officials have kept the state alert level at high up from intermediate last week.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.