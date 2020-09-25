Five more Alaska deaths have been attributed to COVID-19, according to new data from the state health department.
More information on the five deaths will be provided by the state later today. This most recent report brings the state's COVID-19 death toll to 51.
Health officials also reported 127 new resident cases, 31 of which are residents of the Fairbanks borough.
The new numbers bring the Fairbanks borough case total to 1,044 and state case total to 7,254. The state's cumulative case total surpassed 7,000 just two days ago.
Three more residents of the Denali Borough south of Fairbanks have also tested positive, according to a news release from the Denali Borough. Those new cases, each from different communities within the borough, compound the one new case reported in a borough resident yesterday. With the sudden increase in cases, the Denali Borough has decided to close its office to the public until Oct. 1, the news release notes.
"Based on currently known information, the risk of community spread is significant," the news release reads.
Public health officials are in the process of contacting residents who may have been exposed.
The Denali Borough reported these cases today. However, the information will likely not be reported by the state health department until Saturday. The daily state reports are based on data confirmed in the previous 24 hours.
Also reported today, two more Alaskans have become sick enough to require hospitalization, according to the state's COVID-19 data hub, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related hospitalizations to 277.
One additional nonresident has also tested positive, the state reports.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
