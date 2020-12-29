More than 40 people shared their thoughts with state health officials on Monday about which Alaskans should be vaccinated next. Department of Health and Social Services officials heard the live testimonies during a public comment session and received 347 written comments.
Nine of the people testifying live asked officials to prioritize fishermen and workers at seafood processing facilities, saying that providing food to Alaskans is essential work and that employers doing it often come from diverse and high-risk backgrounds. Besides, several people pointed out that fishermen have to work and live together, without having an easy access to medical facilities.
Five other people spoke up for education workers to be vaccinated sooner, including teachers and parents from Anchorage and rural parts of the state. A teacher from the Mat-Su Borough School District, Jill Showman, said her district taught in-person since August and vaccinating the staff would protect the health of everyone in schools.
Another teacher, Amy Holonics, said her school is returning to in-person learning in January, and while she understands the shift would allow parents to continue working, some of the classes are too big to socially distance and little children need a lot of support. She is concerned, she said, for the safety of children, parents and teachers. An educator in rural Alaska, Andrew West, agreed with her notion, saying that, “The loss of learning doesn’t trump the loss of life.”
Other public comments included four people speaking up for the need to vaccinate vulnerable older generations and others testifying on behalf of emergency workers in the energy sector, aviation, wastewater management, homeless shelters and mental health fields.
State officials are continuing to accept written comments and will consider them when deciding who in Alaska will be receiving the vaccine in Phase 1b.
Right now, the state is completing Phase 1a, distributing the vaccine to front-line health workers, emergency responders, and staff and residents of long-term care facilities. The next step is vaccinating essential health care workers who have contact with patients or infectious materials and provide services that cannot be postponed or provided remotely. These essential workers will be able to register for vaccinations on Dec. 30 with vaccinations starting Jan 4.
For national recommendations for Phase 1b, the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention suggested prioritizing people over 75 years old, people with medical conditions, and essential workers such as first responders, food workers, postal service employees, transit workers and educators.
In Alaska, the state Vaccine Allocation Committee will review the national recommendations and public comments before they issue state guidelines on Dec. 30.
National health officials set recommendations for Phase 1c as well, suggesting vaccinating people from 65 to 74 years old, people with high-risk medical conditions, and essential workers in industries such as transportation, engineering, food service, construction, finance and energy.
State health officials are inviting the public to share their thoughts on that allocation stage on Jan. 11. More information can be found at the department’s website, dhss.alaska.gov.
