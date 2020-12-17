The first COVID-19 vaccine doses were given to Fairbanks health workers on Thursday morning, following the arrival of 975 doses from Pfizer on Wednesday.
One box with vaccines went to Tanana Chiefs Conference, and one to Fairbanks Health Partners, a nonprofit community-owned health care system that operates Tanana Valley Clinic, Fairbanks Memorial Hospital and long-term care facility Denali Center.
First vaccinations in Fairbanks
A nurse, Manuela Hitz, was the first person in Fairbanks Memorial Hospital to receive the vaccine and said she was happy and honored to do so.
“I’m really grateful for all the work that went in there, to make it possible for us to receive this vaccine,” Hitz said. “I just trust in the process, I believe in science, I think the whole world came together to make this happen.”
Health care workers who are at the greatest risk for exposure to the virus and those who provide care to COVID-19-positive patients will be among the first vaccine receivers. Other populations include first responders and long-term care facility residents and staff.
In choosing who is receiving the vaccine first, officials are following guidelines issued by the Center of Disease Control and Prevention and by the Alaska Vaccine Allocation committee.
“There is a limited vaccine supply, so you really have to look at people who are going to be the most impacted, what is going to really most profoundly impact society,” state epidemiologist Joe McLaughlin said.
The vaccine vials are packed in flat boxes about the size of a small pizza box, stacked together and topped with dry ice. They will be kept in the hospital’s Siberian UltraCold Freezer, which meets the extreme temperature requirements of the vaccine.
Vaccines in the Interior villages
After the vaccine travels to Alaska villages — first by a small place and then by a snowmachine — the first people to receive it will be rural health providers and health aides, long-term care facility residents and staff, as well as elders over age 75 years. The lists of vaccine recipients are developed before the vaccines arrive in villages, according to a news release from the Interior Alaska United Command for the COVID-19 Pandemic.
TCC is acting as a “mini depot” for the state and has partnered with the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium and the tribal health system for the distribution of the vaccine in rural areas.
Vaccination across the state
From 35,100 doses allocated to Alaska, 22,425 have been distributed and 545 have been administered, the lead for the Alaska COVID-19 Vaccination Task Force, Tessa Walker Linderman, said during a Thursday press conference.
Adverse reaction to vaccines
While two Alaska health care workers experienced allergic reactions to the vaccine, such cases are expected to be rare since there are only a few components in the vaccine and “not a lot to react to here,” said State Public Health Physician Elizabeth Ohlsen. She added that beside allergic reactions to vaccine components, some people might have a reaction to the injection process and minor and short-lasting effects such as fever or joint pain.
Health professionals are monitoring each person receiving the vaccine for 15 minutes and people who tend to get allergic reactions for 30 minutes.
Vaccines are good, but not perfect
While the health officials are encouraging Alaskans to receive the vaccine, they say that even after vaccination, it is important to wear a mask in public places, practice social distancing and reduce contacts with others.
The protection the vaccine gives doesn’t come instantly, and the biggest protection the vaccine will give will be two weeks after the second dose.
Ohlsen added that some of the vaccinated people can still get mild cases of the virus and spread it to others.
“Getting the vaccine protects you,” Ohlsen said. “It isn’t until we have many, many people in our population who are all protected against the virus that we’ll have enough protection to be able to relax all of the other things we are doing to stop the virus from spreading.”
The state of the virus
On Thursday alone, two people in Alaska died from COVID-19, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 60s, both in Anchorage. The state also saw a new surge of cases, with 366 new people identified with the virus.
In Fairbanks, 24 new people tested positive, and in North Pole, eight.
The bulk of the new cases — 152 —were registered in Anchorage. Wasilla saw 54, Bethel 22, Eagle River 18, and Utqiagvik 14.
Testing in Fairbanks
For people who want to get tested for COVID-19, there are seven testing locations in the city.
Fairbanks’ Beacon Health community testing site will move from the terminal parking area at Fairbanks International Airport to an empty lot off Hunter and Johansen, behind the Spirit of Alaska Credit Union. The new location will start operating Saturday morning.
Contact staff writer Alena Naiden at 459-7587. Follow her at twitter.com/FDNMlocal.