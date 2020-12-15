The first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Alaska Sunday night via a UPS plane, and the state hospitals will be receiving their portions through Wednesday, allowing the first vaccinations to happen this week, according to the state Department of Health and Social Services.
The allocation includes 35,100 doses of Pfizer vaccine.
“This is a big turning day moment for Alaska, for our country and for the world as a whole,” Chief Medical Officer Anne Zink said during a news conference Monday. “This is a ‘V’ day, not as in Victory day but as in Vaccine Day,” she said.
How the first shipments of the vaccine are traveling
On Sunday, UPS and FedEx started transporting the vaccine from Pfizer’s plant in Michigan to 636 locations across the United States, according to the news release. While most states receive small weekly portions of the first vaccine doses, Alaska is receiving the entire initial allocation this week because of the state’s unique geography and logistical needs.
The distribution of the vaccine across Alaska follows the process used for other vaccine allocations, Zink said.
Some Alaska hospitals and health care facilities have ordered the vaccine from Pfizer and will receive the direct shipment from them. The remainder of the vaccine doses will be received and stored by the DHSS Immunization Program before sending it out across the state.
Since the Pfizer vaccine requires ultra-cold storage, Pfizer designed shipping containers with dry ice that keep the temperature at the required level. To store the vaccine up to six months, officials will place it in ultra-low-temperature freezers, available across Alaska.
As of Dec. 11, 342 clinics, pharmacies and hospitals in Alaska have enrolled to receive the vaccine.
After a facility receives the vaccine, some workers or residents could begin receiving vaccinations as early as later that day.
Who is receiving the vaccine first
The first in line to receive the vaccine are health care workers who are exposed to COVID-19 the most and populations who are especially vulnerable to the virus.
On the health care side, this includes hospital workers, community health aides, people performing vaccinations, as well as emergency medical service and fire personnel who are providing medical assistance to people infected with the virus. On the side of vulnerable populations, the first shipments of the vaccine will be distributed to people in skilled nursing facilities, assisted living homes and Department of Corrections infirmaries providing care that is similar to assisted living.
The Alaska Allocation Committee will continue to meet to determine additional groups to receive the first round of vaccination, and the tribal officials will determine who will receive the 11,700 doses allocated by the Indian Health Service to Alaska’s Tribes.
“We do know that vaccine allocation will still be slow, and the roll out will not be available to everybody initially, but to get it out to those who are most vulnerable and exposed initially is an existing point to be,” Zink said.
For the vaccination to be effective, a person needs to receive two doses of the Pfizer vaccine separated by three weeks. The second dose will be shipped later, and everyone who receives the first dose will be reminded to return for the second one.
More vaccines are expected soon, both from Pfizer and from Moderna. The Food and Drug Administration will review the Moderna vaccine on Dec. 17, and, if approved, the first Moderna shipment will include 26 800-dose packages bound for Alaska.
As more vaccines become available, larger numbers of Alaskans will have access to it. Tribal health clinics, public health centers and pharmacies, as well as pop-up drive-through sites and “points of dispensing” locations will be the places for the public to get vaccinated.
Zink said that while the beginning of the vaccine distribution brings excitement and hope, the moment is also filled with mixed emotions. “We are still seeing many people sick, and seeing people hospitalized, and seeing many still pass away from this incredibly challenging virus that is incredibly sneaky and can spread so quickly.”
The state of virus in Alaska today
On Monday alone, 427 Alaskans were identified with COVID-19, 62 of them in Fairbanks and 15 in North Pole. The day also brought three new hospitalizations across the state, but no new deaths.
Other places in Alaska that saw a high number of cases Monday include Anchorage with 194 new cases, Utqiagvik with 19, the Kusilvak Census Area with 16 and Bethel with 14.
As Denali Borough reported seven new cases last week, Tri-Valley School in Healy is returning to distance learning this week.
