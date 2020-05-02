Fairbanks recorded its first COVID-19 case in three weeks Saturday.
The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported that the case was that of a male age 60 to 69.
The case was the only new case in the state reported Saturday by the department in its daily update.
The update is from the previous day’s 24-hour reporting period of 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.
Fairbanks residents account for 64 of the state’s 365 total cases. Eighteen cases are of North Pole residents, and one is of an Eielson Air Force Base resident.
The state uses a person’s place of residence when listing cases. That does not necessarily mean the person contracted the virus in that community or was tested for the virus in that community.
Seven more people have recovered from the virus, bringing the number of recoveries statewide to 261.
Nine Alaskans have died from COVID-19. Two of those deaths occurred in Fairbanks.
