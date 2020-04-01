The federal government has extended the deadline to apply for a REAL ID by a full year, marking the new deadline on Oct. 1, 2021.
This is according to Alaska Department of Administration Commissioner Kelly Tshibaka, who spoke to reporters Tuesday evening along with other state commissioners to outline steps state departments are taking to ease regulations and financial stress amid the COVID-19 crisis.
The Department of Labor and Workforce has seen a sharp spike in unemployment filings since the beginning of the month, jumping from around 680 in the second week of March to more than 4,000 in the third week of March.
Labor Commissioner Tamika Ledbetter outlined recent changes in unemployment regulations including the waiving of the previous one-week waiting period, an increase in the weekly benefit for dependents.
A number of departments will be suspending fees associated with their individual services.
The Department of Commerce, Community and Economic Development has announced it will suspend new and renewing business license fees and allow payment plans for new and renewed professional license fees.
Similarly, the Department of Natural Resources is suspending interest, payments and late fees for land sale contracts. Additionally, the DNR Division of Parks and Outdoor Recreation is planning suspending the fees for more than 600 businesses across the state that hold commercial use permits to operate in state parks.
DNR Commissioner Cori Feigi noted the adverse impacts COVID-19 related travel restrictions are having on tourism related businesses.
The Department of Environmental Conservation will also be waiving fees. Commissioner Jason Brune noted that the department will be “exercising enforcement discretion when it comes to Alaskan businesses,” later clarifying that did not apply to environmental regulations.
Tshibaka also explained the Department of Administration is extending deadlines for drivers license and vehicle and boat registration renewal until May 11.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy clarified the changes should not be viewed as a “bail out.”
When asked if state spending to keep the state economy would need to be made up in taxes next year, the governor did not take a position but said it was possible.
“It could, it very well could. If you’re at $25 a barrel oil and that’s sustained over time, we’re going to have to pay for a government that’s really based upon $70 oil,” Dunleavy said.
The governor said it’s hard to say how long it will take for the state to recover from the economic ramifications because there are so many variables.
“But it doesn’t take an economist to realize that if people are not working and not spending money, that’s having a dramatic negative effect on the economy,” Dunleavy said.
