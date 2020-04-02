A Fairbanks woman who spent two weeks battling a debilitating bout with the coronavirus is sharing her story to encourage people to take social distancing seriously. Now recovering, she remains “relieved and terrified.”
Miriam Braun, 38, works as a seismic data analyst at the University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute. She shared her harrowing story on her personal Facebook page on March 28 and in a later phone interview.
“I’m usually pretty private, but I have seen so many people out,” she said. “I drove by on my way to a doctor’s appointment and there were all these people in the Walmart parking lot. I was just blown away.”
The disease, she said, is serious and scary. She knows because she just spent two weeks fighting it and feels grateful she recovered. But there is no guarantee she won’t get it again.
Braun has several underlying medical conditions, which made her a perfect host for the coronavirus. She suffers from lupus, a long-term autoimmune disease in which the body's immune system becomes hyperactive and attacks normal, healthy tissue. She also suffers from a common variable immune deficiency and a connective tissue disorder.
So she was a prime candidate to contract the virus when exposed.
The coming illness
The sickness started with a “horrendous head and neck ache that would not go away,” she wrote. “Then my body started hurting. I figured this was either the flu or a lupus flare, so I’d tough it out.”
But she got so sick that she went to Steese Immediate Care Clinic, where she was given fluids intravenously and tested for the flu before heading home.
Three days later, a relentless fever set in.
“It made my eyeballs hurt,” she wrote. “It made it impossible to do work or do anything else. I went back into urgent care. They gave me more fluids and said I had a bladder infection and treated me with antibiotics.”
A week later, the state Department of Health and Social Services informed her that she had had direct contact with COVID-19 at a local orthopedic clinic. Health officials try to track down every place and every person with whom an infected person has had contact to track the virus and find future victims. She had visited that clinic two days before her symptoms set in.
She was now officially eligible to be tested for COVID-19. The test, she said, was very unpleasant, way more intense than she anticipated.
“It feels like they are scraping your brains,” she said of the swab that plunges deep into the nasal passage.
By the time she got the positive result, she was even sicker. She describes that day as when “things started to get scary.” Not only did her body hurt, she was running out of breath just walking to the mailbox. This progressed, day after day, until getting up or even turning in bed left her short of breath.
“I could no longer eat,” she wrote. “I could barely drink.”
Lungs of ‘glass’
She went to the hospital’s emergency room three times and was turned away each time.
“They would only admit you if you were ready to be put on a ventilator,” she wrote. “Though at this point, I wasn’t far from it.”
Fairbanks Memorial Hospital has specific criteria a patient must meet to be admitted to the ER or the intensive care unit.
At one point, Braun returned to urgent care for more fluids and an X-ray, which revealed she had developed pneumonia.
“My lungs were filling up with what they call ‘broken glass,’ because that is what it looks like on the X-ray,” she wrote. “I couldn’t catch my breath. I needed a wheelchair to move anywhere.”
The last time she was turned away at the hospital was because her oxygen levels did not meet the critical low number the hospital set for admission.
She went home.
“That night, my fever broke and I felt the weight — the pressure — physically leave my head and neck,” she wrote. “The next morning I was able to breathe a tiny bit deeper. And the day after that, deeper still. Tonight I can walk to the bathroom without stopping halfway to catch my breath.”
“It’s a miracle,” she said. “It’s crazy how it happened. It was so sudden.”
Advice to the community
Braun is sharing her story as a cautionary tale.
“I have a weak immune system. However, I’m young and have no underlying respiratory issues. You don’t want this and you don’t want your loved ones to get it.”
“Please stay inside,” she wrote. “Do everything you can to slow its spread and buy our community time. To buy each other time.
“If you are wondering if I feared for my life — I did — with real reason. Please do not give us any reason to fear for yours.”
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her on Twitter @FDNMKris.