An older Fairbanks woman has died due to complications related to COVID-19, according to state health officials.
The woman, who was listed by the state as "aged 80 or older," suffered underlying health conditions but the central cause of her death was linked to the disease. This was one of two deaths reported by the state health department Saturday. The other was an older Eagle River man in the same age bracket.
The two fatalities bring the state's COVID-19 death toll to 42, five of which have been reported this month. Nine Fairbanks area residents have died in connection with COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
Also Saturday, the state has confirmed that an additional 19 Fairbanks North Star Borough residents have tested positive –– 16 from Fairbanks and three from North Pole.
These new cases brings the borough total to 730 since mid-March. The state reports that at least one-third of the cases are of people who have since recovered.
Eighty other individuals in Alaska have also recently tested positive, according to Saturday's state health department case report –– 77 of whom are state residents and three of whom are nonresidents. The Saturday report is for the 24-hour period that ended at 11:59 p.m. Friday.
Anchorage residents made up 54 of the new resident cases. The others were scattered among Utqiagvik, Wasilla, Juneau, Big Lake, Eagle River, Palmer, Chugiak, Houston, Kenai, Northwest Arctic Borough and the Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area.
The three nonresidents in Saturday's report are in Anchorage.
The new cases bring the state resident case total to 5,679 and nonresident case total to 888.
No new hospitalizations were reported Saturday. The state's total number of coronavirus -elated hospitalizations remains at 232. This is a cumulative total since the virus first hit Alaska in mid-March. Currently there are 31 confirmed COVID-19 patients in hospitals across the state along with an additional five hospital patients who are under investigation and awaiting test results.
As of Friday, there was one COVID-positive patient hospitalized in the Interior and one patient who is under investigation and awaiting test results. Hospitalizations are grouped by economic region rather than community, municipality or borough, meaning these two patients may or may not be at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.
Earlier this week, state health officials noted that Alaska's health care capacity remains stable but could be overwhelmed if a significant spike in cases occurs.
About 60% of the state's inpatient hospital beds are occupied, not only with COVID-19 patients. About half of the state's ICU beds are also occupied.
All but one of the ICU beds in the Interior is currently in use, according to the state's hospital capacity data dashboard.
A total of 385,002 tests have been performed statewide to date, 204,420 of which have been performed in the Fairbanks North Star Borough.
Contact staff writer Erin McGroarty at 459-7544. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMpolitics.