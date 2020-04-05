When Jon Johnson first learned about the national shortage of personal protective equipment, turning to his 3D printer for a solution was a natural instinct.
“Anytime when I have almost any problem I’m constantly thinking about ways that I can print something to solve it,” Johnson, the owner of iTWorks in Fairbanks, said over the phone on Friday. “It’s kind of like a hammer. You can hit all sorts of things with it once you know what it does and that is sort of how it works for me with 3D printing.”
Johnson has been leading a group of eight Interior residents who are volunteering full-time to manufacture N-95 masks with 3D printers to donate to essential workers in need of protection from COVID-19. As of Saturday morning, Johnson and his team have produced 267 masks — 73 have been delivered, 78 are waiting to be shipped and 116 are available to order.
Doctors and clinic workers at the Anchorage Pediatric Group, volunteers at the Bread Line and firefighters and other first responders have all ordered masks and received shipments. Some nurses have also approached him individually asking for the protective gear.
According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, an N-95 mask is a respiratory protective device designed with a tight facial fit to efficiently filtrate airborne particles. When used properly, the respirator blocks at least 95% of small particles and is more effective than a regular face mask.
“Two weeks ago, when it started becoming public knowledge that we were very underprepared for this whole pandemic and as it started to spread in the news that hospitals and other care providers have a shortage, it became really clear that maybe everybody needs to be pitching in,” Johnson said.
A ‘reusable’ mask
Johnson was not the only one to look toward his 3D printer to help solve the crisis. Owners of 3D printers around the country had the same idea, so when Johnson went to look for a prototype online, many were already available.
He decided on a design that was developed by Montana doctors and is used in the Billings Clinic Foundation. While the model is not an FDA or National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health approved N-95 replacement, the design has reportedly held up in bacteria and seal testing trials.
The mask is made primarily of the 3D printer filament. Elastic is used for the straps, rubber window seal is used to create a tight fit and seal on the face and a piece of an N-95 mask or surgical drape is laid over a small square cutout to filter air through the device.
The small piece of material is then replaced after each use.
According to Johnson, one standard N-95 mask can be cut and used for up to 10 printed masks.
“The biggest benefit to (these masks) is you can take what PPE you’re currently using and you can cut it up into 10 uses,” Johnson explained. “So one mask you would use for part of a day and throw away is something now that you can stretch over 10 days.”
Johnson started posting daily Facebook updates of his efforts when he first started printing the masks on March 26. News of his generosity soon started to spread.
“On Monday or Tuesday it became clear that people were really interested in what we were doing,” he said. “It grew out of nowhere very quickly.”
A Facebook Fundraiser was set up to support the work, and people started donating filament and other supplies. On Friday, Mt. Mckinley Animal Hospital donated surgical wrap for the team to use for its filters, addressing what had been one of its biggest needs.
As of Saturday, the fundraiser called Jonathan Johnson’s Fundraiser for 3D Face Masks & Face Shields had raised over $5,700 to be put toward supplies and upcoming electrical bills.
Help needed
to keep it going
The printing time for one mask is three hours, and Johnson and his team are using 18 printers stationed in various locations around Fairbanks, including iTWorks and Johnson’s home. They are averaging an output rate of about 60 masks per day, but that might not last much longer. According to his estimates, Johnson has three days of supplies remaining.
Their supply of 3D printing filament is running low, and filament manufacturing facilities have been forced to suspend or slow operation as a result of shelter-in-place orders. He ordered 30 spools of 1.75 millimeter PLA filament from Amazon on Thursday, but the estimated delivery date isn’t until May.
“We’re trying to source it from anywhere we can possibly get it right now. And some people have crowdsourced and given us some and we have gotten a little bit from ordering it, but there is a huge shortage right now,” he said.
The group also needs elastic.
He’s hoping local residents will continue to support his team’s efforts by donating supplies, but he’s also grateful for the support he’s already received.
“Every day now it’s just blowing my mind. I spent like $1,200 last night on materials, and the only reason I was able to do that is because people have been donating. I’ve got people that I haven’t worked with in 10 years and they don’t live in Alaska and they are donating to the effort over Facebook.
“We just started making masks because we wanted to help out because times are tough and business is tough for me personally too... That was really my only objective and then it turned into something a whole lot more.”
To donate materials, volunteer or place an order for masks, email info@itworksak.com.
Contact News-Miner sports writer Laura Stickells at 459-7530. Follow her on Twitter: @FDNMsports.